Garment Factory loft draws three bids

233 Carlaw Ave., No. 205, Toronto

Asking price: $999,900

Selling price: $999,950

Taxes: $3,895 (2018)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Jen Dumitrescu, Sage Real Estate Ltd.

The action

This two-bedroom loft at the Garment Factory Lofts was marketed to the needs of downsizers, couples and young families, and the interior was painted and staged to reflect their tastes. No offer date was set, but three visitors submitted bids at the tail end of March.

“We were the only one [on the market],” said agent Jen Dumitrescu, who notes turnover in the building is high for “one-bedroom units, not necessary two-bedrooms, and certainly not at with that square footage.”

What they got

About 10 years ago, a 1,128-square-foot portion of an old garment warehouse was converted into this modern loft with 12-foot ceilings, exposed ductwork and windows to the east and west.

A west-facing terrace is situated off the principal room and master bedroom. The main open area features a gas fireplace. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and one of two bathrooms.

The kitchen is kitted out with stainless steel appliances.

The unit comes with a storage room and parking spot. Monthly fees of $783 pay for water and the use of fitness and recreation rooms.

The agent’s take

“Anytime you have a conversion, there are always a variety of units, very rarely do you find two that are identical. What sets this unit apart is how vast the space is,” Ms. Dumitrescu said.

“The main living space is truly a perfect rectangle … so there were no pillars, no odd angles or long hallways with wasted square footage.”

The outdoor space was also an unusual bonus. “The balcony ran the length of the unit and windows went all the way from the living room to the master bedroom,” Ms. Dumitrescu said.

“Both had double sliding glass doors that open apart, rather than to one side, so it allowed for a lot of air flow.”

