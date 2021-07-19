 Skip to main content
// //

Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Georgian estate with pool nets $4.02-million as market wanes

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
151 Inglewood Dr., Toronto (Moore Park)

Asking price: $4,125,000 (May, 2021)

Selling price: $4,020,000 (June, 2021)

Previous selling price: $1,710,000 (September, 2007)

Taxes: $14,326 (2020)

Days on the market: Nine

Listing agents: Dino Capocci and Lauretta Stewart, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

The interior layout retains formal living and dining rooms original to 1928.

This 2.5-storey Georgian was one of several Moore Park homes released for sale right after Victoria Day. It drew in nearly three dozen visitors, but no one reappeared the evening of the offer date. Luckily, the next day, a buyer worked out a $4.02-million deal.

“There was a property listed at the same time on the same street – but further in on a coveted lot and at a lower price – and they had an offer date and did not receive any offers,” said agent Dino Capocci, “and another one was listed for multiple offers and did not receive multiple offers either, but it sold close to list.

“So, I do feel the market is cooling quite a bit.”

What they got

The 50-by 139-foot lot comfortably accommodates the in-ground pool.

A 50-by 139-foot lot comfortably accommodates this five-bedroom house with an in-ground pool and a detached, double garage.

“It’s a beautiful house with a beautiful pool,” Mr. Capocci said.

The interior layout retains formal living and dining rooms original to 1928.

There are also casual recreation areas on the main and lower levels. Additional spots to unwind include a breakfast area, a sauna, an upper balcony off of one bedroom and a massive rooftop terrace.

“It had the coveted five bedrooms and also a second floor library, which easily could be a sixth bedroom,” he added.

The agent’s take

Local institutions were also an attraction. “Moore Park is a great school district, so a lot of families were looking to upgrade,” said Mr. Capocci.

