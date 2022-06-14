Brad J. Lamb Realty Inc.

287 Bedford Park Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,199,900 (May, 2022)

Selling price: $1,458,790 (May, 2022)

Previous selling price: $317,000 (July, 1999)

Taxes: $5,077 (2021)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Elena Safonova, Brad J. Lamb Realty Inc.

The action

Proximity to excellent schools, including Havergal College, a well-regarded private day and boarding school for girls, drew many family buyers to this three-bedroom house. It was also one of the only semi-detached homes on offer in the area in early May. There were several bids, but the earliest one, which added $258,890 to the asking price, surpassed all others.

“We got a pre-emptive offer and we decided to go with it because it was around what we wanted,” agent Elena Safonova said.

“I did message others who had come through, so I had a few offers that came in a little bit over asking and some even came in below asking.”

What they got

This two-storey house displays many classic features from the 1950s, such as its brick façade, wood flooring throughout and a fireplace in the living room.

A wall still separates the dining area from the eat-in kitchen, which has access to an unfinished basement and south-facing deck.

A garage on the 21- by 120-foot lot faces a laneway.

The agent’s take

“This area has great schools,” Ms. Safonova said.

“It’s a decent lot with a lot of back yard [space], and a lot of potential in the house for future redevelopment.”

