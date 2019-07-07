 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Good weather speeds sale of Bathurst Manor bungalow

Done Deal

Good weather speeds sale of Bathurst Manor bungalow

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Royal LePage Estate Realty

177 Elder St., Toronto

Asking price: $1,129,900

Selling price: $1,080,000

Previous selling prices: $562,500 (2011); $448,000 (2008)

Taxes: $4,814 (2019)

Days on the market: Nine

Listing agent: Mary Jo Vradis, Royal LePage Estate Realty

The action

This three-bedroom bungalow sits on a 58-foot-by-105-foot lot and is more updated than many homes of similar vintage nearby. Largely based on those assets, agent Mary Jo Vradis reckoned it would net around $1.1-million when it came to market late this April. A buyer worked out a $1.08-million deal about a week later.

“The market has been a bit wonky, so we didn’t want to hold back [offers] and take chances, and there wasn’t a ton for sale in that price point,” Ms. Vradis said.

“We were lucky too that the weather was nice at the time, which affects everything.”

What they got

In addition to a new roof, furnace and back deck, the 1,402-square-foot property has a remodelled eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances.

Royal LePage Estate Realty

This 1,407-square-foot house with an attached garage is 62 years old, so it was given a new roof, furnace and back deck in recent years, as well as a remodelled eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances.

Renovations were also done below in the self-contained suite, which contains two bedrooms, formal cooking quarters and a recreation room with a gas fireplace.

The agent’s take

“It was very well maintained and has a lot of potential, plus my clients put in separate laundry facilities for the first and second floors, which most [homes] didn’t have,” Ms. Vradis said.

“One of the [other] major selling features of this property was the two-bedroom basement apartment with a separate entrance. It was in very good shape.”

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

