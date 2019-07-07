Good weather speeds sale of Bathurst Manor bungalow

177 Elder St., Toronto
Asking price: $1,129,900
Selling price: $1,080,000
Previous selling prices: $562,500 (2011); $448,000 (2008)
Taxes: $4,814 (2019)
Days on the market: Nine
Listing agent: Mary Jo Vradis, Royal LePage Estate Realty
The action
This three-bedroom bungalow sits on a 58-foot-by-105-foot lot and is more updated than many homes of similar vintage nearby. Largely based on those assets, agent Mary Jo Vradis reckoned it would net around $1.1-million when it came to market late this April. A buyer worked out a $1.08-million deal about a week later.
“The market has been a bit wonky, so we didn’t want to hold back [offers] and take chances, and there wasn’t a ton for sale in that price point,” Ms. Vradis said.
“We were lucky too that the weather was nice at the time, which affects everything.”
What they got
This 1,407-square-foot house with an attached garage is 62 years old, so it was given a new roof, furnace and back deck in recent years, as well as a remodelled eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances.
Renovations were also done below in the self-contained suite, which contains two bedrooms, formal cooking quarters and a recreation room with a gas fireplace.
The agent’s take
“It was very well maintained and has a lot of potential, plus my clients put in separate laundry facilities for the first and second floors, which most [homes] didn’t have,” Ms. Vradis said.
“One of the [other] major selling features of this property was the two-bedroom basement apartment with a separate entrance. It was in very good shape.”
Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.