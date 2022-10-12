Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

5 True Davidson Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $3,549,000 (Late July, 2022)

Previous asking prices: $3,698,000 (Early July, 2022); $3,898,000 (June, 2022)

Selling price: $3,455,000 (August, 2022)

Previous selling prices: $2,350,000 (2017); $1,650,000 (2016); $1,377,109 (2010)

Taxes: $11,652 (2021)

Days on the market: 58

Listing agents: Nigel Denham and Penny Brown, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

The home overlooks Evergreen Brick Works.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

On a 90- by 108-foot lot overlooking Evergreen Brick Works, this four-bedroom house was on and off the market priced between $4.5-million and $4.188-million over several months earlier this year. In June, another agent, Nigel Denham, decided on giving the listing a fresh start priced at $3.898-million.

“Typical in this evolving market, a lot of people were putting out feelers,” Mr. Denham said.

“The singular challenge here was the fact it had an irregular property, so it didn’t have a traditional backyard, and this is a family-oriented area for people with younger kids.”

The home's deck was a selling point.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

After a second price reduction in July, one visitor was drawn by the home’s wide deck and patio, and negotiated a $3.455-million deal.

“The inevitable buyers had more mature children who would not be running around in the backyard, and saw the value proposition of having a large, beautiful house in that price point,” Mr. Denham said.

“One home up the street had a more standard property, but it was listed at $4.1-million and wasn’t as upgraded as ours.”

What they got

The remodelled eat-in kitchen.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This three-storey house was built in 1998 with about 5,000 square feet of living space, including a finished basement with access into a double garage.

Several rooms have an octagonal shape, such as the dining room and remodelled eat-in kitchen. Fireplaces anchor two entertaining areas and one bedroom, which also has a walk-in closet and largest of six bathrooms.

The agent’s take

One of the bedrooms features a fireplace, walk-in closet and the largest of six bathrooms.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“It’s close to the Financial District and all the major hospitals, whether along University Avenue or even north to Sunnybrook,” Mr. Denham said.

“It’s the last property at the end of a cul-de-sac, which is why the property is irregular, but it was a nice situation because you basically only had one neighbour, and if your kids were into basketball or ball hockey, you had your own sports court out front.”