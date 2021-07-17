Grand old Tudor home ripe for change sells for $3.795-million

Open this photo in gallery Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

412 Glenayr Rd., Toronto (Forest Hill)

Asking price: $3,795,000 (May, 2021)

Selling price: $3,795,000 (May, 2021)

Previous selling price: $125,000 (June, 1974)

Taxes: $13,925 (2020)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agent: Elli Davis, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

This three-storey house in Forest Hill is in original condition, unlike many renovated and rebuilt homes surrounding it. Three visitors put in formal offers for the 53-by-110-foot property, but only one came in at the asking price of $3,795,000.

According to agent Elli Davis, newer homes in that area can go for up to $10-million. As a result, this home’s cheaper price point appeals to those who might want to renovate or build a home from scratch to their own taste.

“There’s a lot of new construction in the area, so I’d imagine someone may build a new house there or totally renovate it,” she said. “There’s a lot of demand for that from both builders and users.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery This five-bedroom house has a west-facing yard, driveway and double garage. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This five-bedroom house brandishes telltale characteristics from the 1930s with its brick exterior, leaded glass windows and half-timber detailing.

Inside, the centre hall layout preserves formal living and dining rooms. The basement offers extra living space. A west-facing yard, driveway and double garage round out the lot.

The agent’s take

“It’s a nice wide lot and has a beautiful Tudor façade,” Ms. Davis said. “The neighbourhood is so beautiful; it’s south of Forest Hill Village, and it’s close to schools and shops.”

