63 St Clair Ave., W., No. 1106, Toronto

Asking price: $1,195,000 (January, 2023)

Selling price: $1.3-million (January, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $575,000 (September, 2005); $400,000 (March, 2000); $310,000 (January, 1994)

Taxes: $4,739 (2022)

Days on the market: Four

Listing agent: Elli Davis, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

The unit has a traditional design with floor-to-ceiling windows in each room.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Two weeks into the new year, this two-bedroom corner suite was the only unit up for sale in the two-tower Granite Place condo community off St. Clair Avenue near Yonge Street. Two buyers quickly made their offers, one of whom then bumped their bid up to $1.3-million – $105,000 over list.

“I expected good activity, but we never know for sure if we’re going to get more than one offer,” said agent Elli Davis.

“Granite Place is a building that’s very sought after in any kind of market, and this [unit] proves it with two offers within a week and over asking.”

What they got

This 1,312-square-foot unit has a traditional design with floor-to-ceiling windows in each room. Sliding doors open to a wide balcony from the living room and updated eat-in kitchen. The suite’s two bathrooms have also been recently remodelled.

The building at 63 St Clair Ave., W. was completed in 1979 under the direction of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts president Isadore Sharp and was one of the city’s first luxury condominiums.

The unit comes with storage locker and a parking spot. Complimentary laundry facilities are on the same floor.

Monthly fees of $1,570 pay for utilities, cable, 24-hour concierge and a doorman. A gym, indoor pool and hot tub are also on site.

The agent’s take

“There are quite a varied number of floor plans in there, so this one is medium size,” Ms. Davis said.

“The apartment faced northeast, but you could actually see a lot of the south city views from the living room and balcony, so that definitely added to its value.”

“It’s close to Yonge and St. Clair,” Ms. Davis said, “and the amenities are beautiful. They have a very large swimming pool, one of the nicest in Toronto.”