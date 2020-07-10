Guelph area home on nearly two acres draws three competing bids

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

268 Carter Rd., Puslinch, Ont.

Asking price: $1,250,000

Selling price: $1,175,000

Taxes: $7,000 (2020)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Stephanie Riley, Royal LePage Royal City Realty; Co-op agent: Mary Jo Vradis, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

Social gatherings are easy to host with three separate entertaining areas.

The buyers of this two-storey house on a 1.7-acre lot had been living is a subdivision in nearby Guelph but yearned for more land. So they geared up in gloves and masks to visit the home in the midst of the pandemic in May. Within days they had made an offer, then raised it to $1,175,000 to outbid two rival buyers.

“We came in lower, but there were very fewer comparables to look at because they never come up, and it was in the middle of the pandemic,” the buyer’s agent Mary Jo Vradis said.

“It’s five minutes from where they currently live, only the properties are significantly bigger. It’s in a great school district and it’s not far from the highway.”

What they got

The backyard and salt-water pool are visible from the kitchen.

In 1977, this 2,783-square-foot house was custom built with a wide footprint, so the sprawling backyard and salt-water pool are visible from most rooms, as well as the deck off the main eat-in kitchen and a balcony outside one of four bedrooms upstairs.

Social gatherings are easily to host with three separate entertaining areas, all with gas fireplaces and one right off the secondary kitchen in the basement.

There are three bathrooms, laundry facilities upstairs and a mudroom off the double garage. The home runs on well and septic systems.

The agent’s take

The deck is off the main eat-in kitchen.

“For a family coming from a 1,400-square-foot home in a subdivision to a nearly two-acre property, this is big,” Ms. Vradis said.

“For a family of five, it was perfect. Plus it came with a pool.”

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

