done deal
Sydnia Yu
Mississauga, ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

474 Bob-O-Link Rd., Mississauga

Asking price: $3,250,000 (February, 2022)

Selling price: $3.5-million (February, 2022)

Taxes: $11,484 (2021)

Days on the market: One

Listing agents: Christian Vermast and Paul Maranger, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

The home has a sunken family room with a gas fireplace.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Agent Paul Maranger was confident one week was enough time for buyers to check out this four-bedroom home on a nearly half-acre lot just south of the Rattray Marsh Conservation Area. To his surprise, four visitors were on the doorstep almost immediately and two of those proffered a bid. He cancelled the next few showings to focus on negotiating a final $3.5-million deal.

“The buyers were definitely local because they acted so quickly in seeing the property and showing strong interest,” Mr. Maranger said.

“Our goal was to get a lot of interest from Toronto [buyers] and people wanting land outside the city, but we didn’t have time – it sold that quickly.”

What they got

The house has been updated, and currently provides 3,658 square feet of living space.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This two-storey, brick building has been updated and expanded over the years and currently provides 3,658 square feet of living space. There is an enclosed office and a sunken family room with a gas fireplace, with doors opening onto an oversized patio and in-ground pool.

There are formal living and dining rooms, as well as an open recreation area on the lower level.

The agent’s take

Doors from a family room open onto an oversized patio and in-ground pool.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“It’s a beautiful Georgian-inspired, American Colonial-style home, so it has a wide centre-hall plan and a wide double-car garage,” Mr. Maranger said. He adds that the pool was a popular asset.

“A colleague of mine wants a pool and is on a two- or three-year wait list. So pools are gold these days.”

However, the larger than average lot was the main attraction. “The lot is unbelievable, it’s like a park, like Edwards Gardens,” Mr. Maranger said.

“When I got out of my car, I could hear the sound of the waves on Lake Ontario … even though this isn’t a waterfront lot.”

