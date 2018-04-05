Hamilton home gets multiple offers as market stabilizes

Open this photo in gallery 94 Stoneglen Way, Hamilton, Ont.

94 STONEGLEN WAY, HAMILTON

Asking price: $539,900

Selling price: $545,000

Previous selling prices: $380,000 (2015); $306,084 (2011)

Taxes: $4,234 (2016)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, St. Jean Realty Inc.

Open this photo in gallery The main floor has an open layout connecting the living and dining areas.

The Action: There were were several other properties for sale in this small community south of the Hamilton airport last November, but this detached house managed to lured 10 parties for a tour inside and have three come back with solid offers.

“We knew we had a decent product in a good location,” agent Michael St. Jean said. “So it was not artificially priced low to generate multiple offers. At the same time, things were starting to level out after the changes we saw in April.”

What They Got: This 1,951-square-foot residence with a basement was built in the last phase of a low-rise development when the builder introduced a three-bedroom plan with a loft.

Completed in 2011, the main floor is set up with open living and dining areas and an eat-in kitchen with a walkout to a deck and above-ground pool at the back of the 41-by-121-foot lot.

Conveniences include three bathrooms and laundry facilities on the second floor, as well as interior access to a garage.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s one of the most popular plans in that subdivision,” Mr. St. Jean said. “It also has a separate dining room, which a lot of homes in that area didn’t have.”

Buyers also appreciated the recent makeover, which included new hardwood flooring and pot lights. “There were quite a few changes made to this house versus what was sold standard through the builder,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“The kitchen island would have been an upgrade, [as well as] cabinetry in the corner, pantry and all the appliances.”