 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Hamilton house gets several offers in busy January market

Sydnia Yu
Hamilton, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

St. Jean Realty Inc.

134 Queen St. N., Hamilton, Ont.

Asking price: $549,900

Selling price: $555,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $2,966 (2019)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The driveway leading to a two-car garage is fairly new.

St. Jean Realty Inc.

In the Strathcona neighbourhood wedged between Hamilton’s downtown core and its waterfront parks, buying opportunities are infrequent, so buyers routinely vie for the same properties. That was the case for this 2½-storey house on a 23-foot-by-85-foot lot. It attracted multiple offers after several dozen private tours conducted in late January.

“We’re seeing more bidding wars,” agent Michael St. Jean said a few weeks later. “But overall, this [house] also represented really good value.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The home has a formal dining room.

St. Jean Realty Inc.

This 1,770-square-foot home is more than 100 years old, but the main operating systems, windows and driveway are fairly new, and the kitchen and one of two full bathrooms have been updated.

There are formal living and dining rooms on the main floor. An open concept family room, along with a fourth bedroom, is on the third floor.

Story continues below advertisement

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The home is more than 100 years old, but the kitchen is among its updated spaces.

St. Jean Realty Inc.

“It’s a pretty unique property and a unique neighbourhood within walking distance to Hamilton Pier 8 and Pier 9, so it’s very close to the waterfront,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“And it’s unique in the sense that it had a double garage. Most properties in this neighbourhood would be lucky to have a garage – most do not have any.”

“This house also has a full in-law suite on the lower level with a kitchen and separate entrance.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies