Hamilton house gets several offers in busy January market

134 Queen St. N., Hamilton, Ont.

Asking price: $549,900

Selling price: $555,000

Taxes: $2,966 (2019)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

In the Strathcona neighbourhood wedged between Hamilton’s downtown core and its waterfront parks, buying opportunities are infrequent, so buyers routinely vie for the same properties. That was the case for this 2½-storey house on a 23-foot-by-85-foot lot. It attracted multiple offers after several dozen private tours conducted in late January.

“We’re seeing more bidding wars,” agent Michael St. Jean said a few weeks later. “But overall, this [house] also represented really good value.”

What they got

This 1,770-square-foot home is more than 100 years old, but the main operating systems, windows and driveway are fairly new, and the kitchen and one of two full bathrooms have been updated.

There are formal living and dining rooms on the main floor. An open concept family room, along with a fourth bedroom, is on the third floor.

The agent’s take

“It’s a pretty unique property and a unique neighbourhood within walking distance to Hamilton Pier 8 and Pier 9, so it’s very close to the waterfront,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“And it’s unique in the sense that it had a double garage. Most properties in this neighbourhood would be lucky to have a garage – most do not have any.”

“This house also has a full in-law suite on the lower level with a kitchen and separate entrance.”

