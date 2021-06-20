Hamilton side-split takes a sudden leap in valuation

Open this photo in gallery Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

99 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton

Asking price: $699,900 (February, 2021)

Selling price: $910,000 (March, 2021)

Previous selling price: $645,000 (March, 2019); $465,000 (July, 2018)

Taxes: $4,636 (2020)

Days on the market: four

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery This side-split house caused a deal of commotion, eliciting 10 serious offers. Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

Hamilton home buyers faced inventory shortages and bidding wars at every turn early this year. This side-split house caused a deal of commotion, eliciting 10 serious offers. Of the top contenders, one subsequently came back with a winning $210,100 overasking bid.

“When there are that many offers, there’s somebody who maybe thinks twice because of the level of competition,” agent Michael St. Jean said.

“Previous to January and February, I would have said $700,000 was decent for a home like this in the area. We didn’t expect to see $910,000, so it was a really strong offer.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The eat-in kitchen and two full bathrooms were at one time remodeled, and the floors, trims, doors and operating systems were all replaced. Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

This three-bedroom house was built in the 1960s with four levels of living space, including the basement, and an attached garage.

The eat-in kitchen and two full bathrooms were at one time remodeled, and the floors, trims, doors and operating systems were all replaced.

The living and dining areas are open concept on the main floor. The den is enclosed and can double as a fourth bedroom on the lower level.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The living and dining areas are open concept on the main floor. Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

“It was practically a brand new house, it was really nice and totally move-in ready,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“In these older areas, you’re also getting a nice, decent-sized lot.”

The 57-by-100-foot property is also a short drive to major amenities and transportation arteries. “It’s a more desirable part of the Hamilton Mountain, being on the west side,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“It’s close to the 403 [highway], whereas the centre or east end of the Hamilton Mountain were further away.”

