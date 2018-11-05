Hamilton townhouse sale trims $24,900 off asking price

Open this photo in gallery About a dozen groups were escorted through this freehold townhouse in the Hamilton neighbourhood of Stoney Creek.

90 Charleswood Cres., Hamilton

Asking price: $589,990

Selling price: $565,000

Previous selling price: $349,820 (2014)

Taxes: $4,100 (2017)

Days on the market: 28

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

About a dozen groups were escorted through this freehold townhouse in the Hamilton neighbourhood of Stoney Creek this summer. Requests for further private tours came to a halt once the sellers took a $24,900 cut off the $589,990 list price.

“There were a number of townhouses in the immediate area and in the neighbourhood,” agent Michael St. Jean said. “Average days on market at that time was probably around the 30-day mark, so we were just shy of that.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The two-storey home has upscale finishes, such as an oak staircase, granite counters and Italian porcelain tile floors.

At the end of a row of two-storey homes, this three-bedroom and three-bathroom version has upscale finishes, such as an oak staircase, granite counters and Italian porcelain tile floors.

The layout is open and modern with a central kitchen overlooking a family room and dining area, which features sliding doors to a private patio on the 31-feet-by-95-feet grounds.

The agent’s take

“People like the location close to the highway,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“And it’s probably one of the last areas left where a real substantial amount of development can occur, at least for single-family homes or townhouses.”

For instance, this three-year-old home is large by today’s standards. “In the subdivision itself, your typical square footage is 1,300, 1,400 or 1,500 square feet, so this being over 1,600 was really good,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“Plus, it’s an end unit and has a double garage, so all of that makes this more of a rare find.”