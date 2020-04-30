Hand sanitizer aplenty for Yonge-Eglinton bungalow visitors

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

141 Montgomery Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $899,000

Selling price: $980,000

Taxes: $4,620 (2019)

Days on the market: two

Listing agent: Mary Jo Vradis, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

This nearly 100-year-old bungalow has two bedrooms.

In the area around Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, this nearly 100-year-old bungalow was one of the only properties listed under $1.4-million in late March. While the coronavirus pandemic forced some buyers onto the sidelines, a few continued with on-site tours. They found this house stocked with multiple hand sanitizing stations.

“The property was vacant but I provided wipes, sanitizer, soap and towels,” agent Mary Jo Vradis said. "I would go or have a colleague go open the door and allow a prospective buyer to walk through with instructions not to touch anything in property. [I would] wait and allow them to leave, clean up after, shut lights, sanitize and leave.

The unit has formal living and dining rooms with hardwood floors.

“We had 16 showings, no open houses and a lot of calls about it online," Ms. Vradis said. "A lot of people were willing to buy it sight unseen because it was more for land value.”

“I was supposed to take offers on Tuesday, but … I had multiple offers Saturday night, and everything had to be done virtually.”

What they got

This two-bedroom house has formal living and dining rooms with hardwood floors and a traditional kitchen with a walkout to a south-facing backyard and a private driveway on the 30-by 65-foot lot.

The basement offers an extra recreation area and separate entrance.

The agent’s take

“[Bungalows] don’t often come up, so it was a very in-demand property,” Ms. Vradis said.

“You could live in it and renovate it, and it’s also a great condo alternative, so someone could rent it. It’s a great investment for anybody really.”

“The location is unbeatable," Ms. Vradis said. "It has a 100 per cent Walk Score at Yonge and Eglinton.”

