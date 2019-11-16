 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Hard-hosed negotiations result in sale of for modern infill home

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

135 Hove St., Toronto

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

135 Hove St., Toronto

Asking price: $2,349,000

Selling price: $2,245,000

Taxes: $4,439 (2018)

Days on the market: 36

Listing agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

Hardwood floors and pot lights extend into the entertaining areas.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Agent Andre Kutyan believed this five-bedroom house on a 52-foot-by-115-foot lot could fetch $2.2-million to $2.3-million this summer. At the seller’s request, it was listed for $2.495-million, but without any offers over two months, as buyers had their pick of infill homes nearby. It was relisted at $2,349,000 after Canada Day.

“When you go just north of the 401 [highway] and west of Yonge Street, you’re getting a lot of value. For what you’d pay for [a house on] a 25-foot lot at Yonge and Lawrence – but for 10 per cent less – you’re getting a 50-footer,” Mr. Kutyan said.

An offer came in, but, despite days of negotiations, the seller ultimately rejected it. Days later, the interested party returned.

“The buyers discovered they wouldn’t have another home to buy in the area for this kind of money and came back with an improved offer,” Mr. Kuytan said.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen showcases large panes of glass and stone.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

More than a year ago, this two-storey house was built with 3,465 square feet of living space and interior access to a double garage. The 1,492-square-foot finished basement provides another bedroom, a workout area and a lounge with an exit to the south-facing backyard.

Similar to the exterior treatment, large panes of glass and stone are showcased in the interior such as in the eat-in kitchen. Hardwood floors and pot lights extend into the central dining area and two entertaining spaces.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The home's ultra-modern design makes it stand out in the area.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“Most of the homes [in the neighbourhood], even if they’re new homes, are fairly traditional or transitional in look, whereas this was ultramodern and open concept,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“It has a high-end kitchen done by Cameo Kitchens, which is a premium kitchen company I see in four-, five- and six-million-dollar homes.”

