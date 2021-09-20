 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Having failed in other offers, buyers go $232,000 over asking for Toronto home

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

53 Glenforest Rd., Toronto;

Asking price: $2,288,000 (June, 2021)

Selling price: $2,520,000 (June, 2021)

Previous selling price: $790,000 (August, 2004)

Taxes: $8,669 (2021)

Days on the market: One

Listing agents: Belinda Lelli and Meghan Kennedy, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The sellers accepted a pre-emptive offer of $2.52-million on the launch date.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

This three-bedroom house was spruced up and staged to prompt a quick sale in June. A “Coming Soon” lawn sign put buyers on notice and 16 showed up on the launch date. Ten more visitors were scheduled for the next day, but the sellers called a halt to the proceedings, accepting a pre-emptive offer of $2.52-million.

“A lot of people in this quadrant – Lawrence Park North – are used to contending with offer nights,” said agent Belinda Lelli.

“Usually, people that come in with a strong pre-emptive offer have lost out several times, so that was the case with this family.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

Upstairs, the largest bedroom has a third fireplace, his and her closets and one of four bathrooms.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

This 28-year-old house has more than 2,500 square feet of living space, including a finished basement with direct access to the garage.

The living and dining areas are off the front foyer, and there are casual recreation spaces on the main and lower levels. Both of those areas have fireplaces and access to the south-facing back yard.

Upstairs, the largest bedroom has the comfort of a third fireplace, his and her closets and one of four bathrooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

Both recreation areas have fireplaces and access to the south-facing back yard.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

“It’s all brick with a private drive and garage, which is a huge value proposition,” said Ms. Lelli.

“Most people can get one-car parking here for that price point, but to get two and a garage is over the top.”

“The location, school catchment, proximity to Yonge Street and Yonge and Lawrence subway were all very attractive to prospective buyers,” Ms. Lelli said.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
