 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Heavy competition blunts downtown Toronto condo’s sale price

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Pope Real Estate Ltd.

11 Charlotte St., No. 3006, Toronto

Asking price: $918,900

Selling price: $907,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $575,133 (2016)

Taxes: $3,554 (2019)

Days on the market: 17

Listing agent: Robin Pope, Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The unit is in an Entertainment District building that is less than five years old.

Pope Real Estate Ltd.

There were several northeast corner two-bedroom condos in the King Charlotte building competing for buyers in May and June. This one, on the 30th floor, had a few advantages – an unobstructed view, a parking space and it was vacant, which made for an easy house tour.

“Shortly after we went to market, there were four other units that came available like ours,” agent Robin Pope said.

“It sold for about one per cent less than the seller’s original expectations, which isn’t very much money,” Mr. Pope said, “especially when he was also moving. It didn’t seem like it was the right thing to hold out for one per cent.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The unit features industrial finishes such as nine-foot concrete ceilings.

Pope Real Estate Ltd.

In a building less than five years old, this 824-square-foot unit was built with a fusion of industrial and modern finishes, such as nine-foot concrete ceilings, walls of windows and sliding doors to the balcony from the bedroom and living room.

The floors are hardwood and the bathroom has marble countertops. In the kitchen, the countertops are quartz, with glass tile back splashes and stainless steel appliances.

The unit comes with ensuite laundry facilities and a storage locker. Monthly fees of $726 cover the cost of water, 24-hour concierge, an use of an outdoor pool and rooftop deck.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

As a corner unit, the condo boasts excellent views.

Pope Real Estate Ltd.

“It’s a very contemporary, loft-style space with exposed ceilings, and it was a corner unit, so it was very bright with nice views,” Mr. Pope said.

“The sunsets from this apartment were unbelievable.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies