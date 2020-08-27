Heavy competition blunts downtown Toronto condo’s sale price

Open this photo in gallery Pope Real Estate Ltd.

11 Charlotte St., No. 3006, Toronto

Asking price: $918,900

Selling price: $907,000

Previous selling price: $575,133 (2016)

Taxes: $3,554 (2019)

Days on the market: 17

Listing agent: Robin Pope, Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The unit is in an Entertainment District building that is less than five years old.

There were several northeast corner two-bedroom condos in the King Charlotte building competing for buyers in May and June. This one, on the 30th floor, had a few advantages – an unobstructed view, a parking space and it was vacant, which made for an easy house tour.

“Shortly after we went to market, there were four other units that came available like ours,” agent Robin Pope said.

“It sold for about one per cent less than the seller’s original expectations, which isn’t very much money,” Mr. Pope said, “especially when he was also moving. It didn’t seem like it was the right thing to hold out for one per cent.”

What they got

The unit features industrial finishes such as nine-foot concrete ceilings.

In a building less than five years old, this 824-square-foot unit was built with a fusion of industrial and modern finishes, such as nine-foot concrete ceilings, walls of windows and sliding doors to the balcony from the bedroom and living room.

The floors are hardwood and the bathroom has marble countertops. In the kitchen, the countertops are quartz, with glass tile back splashes and stainless steel appliances.

The unit comes with ensuite laundry facilities and a storage locker. Monthly fees of $726 cover the cost of water, 24-hour concierge, an use of an outdoor pool and rooftop deck.

The agent’s take

As a corner unit, the condo boasts excellent views.

“It’s a very contemporary, loft-style space with exposed ceilings, and it was a corner unit, so it was very bright with nice views,” Mr. Pope said.

“The sunsets from this apartment were unbelievable.”

