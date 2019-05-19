Hefty condo fees discourage Leslieville townhouse shoppers

56 Boston Ave., Unit 4, Toronto
Asking price: $929,000
Selling price: $912,000
Previous selling price: $468,142 (2011)
Taxes: $3,420 (2018)
Days on the market: 15
Listing agents: Cameron Weir and Scott Hanton, The Weir Team
The action
This three-bedroom townhouse at the Printing Factory Lofts had about 10 visitors when it was listed at $899,000 in March, but the date set aside to consider offers came and went with no bids received. Agents will often price a house strategically to encourage competing offers. When that game plan failed to elicit the expected response, the agents set on a new approach, saying they would review offers at any time, but increasing the asking price by $30,000. A dozen more parties walked through the door and a $912,000 deal was signed off a few days later.
“This unit was not as popular as it typically would be for a Leslieville townhouse,” agent Scott Hanton said.
“The winter market was slow this year and it's possible the condo fees and additional utility expenses made the property less attractive.”
What they got
During the conversion of a more than 100-year-old warehouse into private lofts, several single and multilevel townhouses with street-level entrances were also created facing Boston Avenue.
Unlike conventional townhouses, this 1,200-square-foot unit was designed with floor-to-ceiling windows to the east and west and outdoor spaces off a bedroom on the main level and an open kitchen, living and dining area above.
The unit comes with two bathrooms and six appliances, plus a locker and parking.
Monthly fees of $749 pay for water, concierge and common party room.
The agent’s take
“Having three bedrooms was definitely the most attractive part,” said Mr. Hanton, who also cites the popularity of its “two large terraces overlooking a quiet street.”
