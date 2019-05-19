 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Hefty condo fees discourage Leslieville townhouse shoppers

Done Deal

Hefty condo fees discourage Leslieville townhouse shoppers

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
The Weir Team

56 Boston Ave., Unit 4, Toronto

Asking price: $929,000

Selling price: $912,000

Previous selling price: $468,142 (2011)

Taxes: $3,420 (2018)

Days on the market: 15

Listing agents: Cameron Weir and Scott Hanton, The Weir Team

The action

Agent Scott Hanton suggested the condo fees as the Printing Factory Lofts affected the market's appetite.

The Weir Team

This three-bedroom townhouse at the Printing Factory Lofts had about 10 visitors when it was listed at $899,000 in March, but the date set aside to consider offers came and went with no bids received. Agents will often price a house strategically to encourage competing offers. When that game plan failed to elicit the expected response, the agents set on a new approach, saying they would review offers at any time, but increasing the asking price by $30,000. A dozen more parties walked through the door and a $912,000 deal was signed off a few days later.

“This unit was not as popular as it typically would be for a Leslieville townhouse,” agent Scott Hanton said.

“The winter market was slow this year and it's possible the condo fees and additional utility expenses made the property less attractive.”

What they got

An open kitchen and living space is on the upper level.

The Weir Team

During the conversion of a more than 100-year-old warehouse into private lofts, several single and multilevel townhouses with street-level entrances were also created facing Boston Avenue.

Unlike conventional townhouses, this 1,200-square-foot unit was designed with floor-to-ceiling windows to the east and west and outdoor spaces off a bedroom on the main level and an open kitchen, living and dining area above.

The unit comes with two bathrooms and six appliances, plus a locker and parking.

Monthly fees of $749 pay for water, concierge and common party room.

The agent’s take

The unit has an outdoor space off the main level bedroom.

The Weir Team

“Having three bedrooms was definitely the most attractive part,” said Mr. Hanton, who also cites the popularity of its “two large terraces overlooking a quiet street.”

