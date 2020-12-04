Heritage home by the lake draws $100,000 over-asking bid

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

32 Ash Cres., Toronto

Asking price: $899,000 (August, 2020)

Selling price: $999,900 (August, 2020)

Previous selling price: $571,000 (2013); $430,000 (2007); $267,000 (2003); $198,500 (1990)

Taxes: $3,688 (2019)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Linda Ing-Gilbert, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery This 98-year-old house still has its heritage charm and a fireplace. Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

Summer isn’t generally the best time to put family-friendly homes on the market as many take that time to travel. But with travel restrictions keeping many folks grounded, the traffic to this two-storey house near Humber College and Col. Samuel Smith Park was heavy. About 160 showings were conducted online and in-person within a week, which ended with four offers registered.

“I normally wouldn’t bring it out in the summer, but as families couldn’t travel, it didn’t affect prices this year, and any time was a good time to sell,” agent Linda Ing-Gilbert said.

“[Plus], there was nothing else for sale [in the area] at the time.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen has granite and ceramic finishes. Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

This 98-year-old house still has its heritage charm, such as a brick façade, hardwood floors and gumwood trim. It also has a fireplace.

At the rear, the kitchen has granite and ceramic finishes, and the adjacent dining area has sliding doors to the deck and backyard. At the front of the 25-foot-by-125-foot lot is an interlocking stone driveway.

The partially finished basement has its own entrance, office and den, plus a renovated second bathroom.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery Dining area has sliding doors to the deck and backyard. Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

“It has character, it’s detached, and it has what everybody’s looking for; three bedrooms, more than one bathroom and parking,” Ms. Ing-Gilbert said.

“It’s close to the water and a short walk to amenities, and the backyard is like your own private park.”

