Re/Max West Realty Inc.

28 Algonquin Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,288,000 (January, 2022)

Selling price: $3,058,000 (January, 2022)

Taxes: $9,135 (2021)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Luisa Piccirilli, Re/Max West Realty Inc.

The action

There were a few other multiplex houses that came to market in High Park last year that seemed to struggle to find a buyer, so expectations were subdued for this one a stone’s throw from the park’s eastern edge. Do agent Luisa Piccirilli and the owners were pleasantly surprised when, of about 90 parties who visited the property, 18 submitted offers to buy.

“I was expecting to get multiple offers, but I wasn’t expecting that many,” Ms. Piccirilli said.

“I thought initially the buyer would be an investor, but from collecting feedback from agents who were showing it [to their clients], there were a lot of end-users, meaning someone who would buy it for themselves to live in and/or their extended family, and rent out one or two of the units.”

What they got

The same family has owned this 2½-storey house since the 1960s. It is currently divided into four units, each with a full-size kitchen, living room, laundry facility and cooling system.

Three units offer one-bedroom plans and the second-floor apartment provides two bedrooms.

The owner’s suite on the main floor has wood paneling in the foyer and a gas fireplace in the living room, as well as a family room in a portion of the basement.

Private outdoor space is available for all but the basement unit, and three vehicles can park on the 30-foot-by-99-foot lot.

The agent’s take

“The whole place had been renovated in 2017, but the owner’s unit was stunning,” Ms. Piccirilli said.

“People who walked in said it did not feel like a rental, it felt like a home, so loved and cared for.”

