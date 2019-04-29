High Park home draws two offers in one day

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

35 Alhambra Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,699,000

Selling price: $1,820,000

Previous selling prices: $965,500 (2008); $630,000 (2006); $353,000 (1990)

Taxes: $7,289 (2018)

Days on the market: one

Listing agent: Nutan Brown, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The action

Many areas have been modernized and walls between the living and dining areas have been removed.

This 2½-storey house with a detached double garage a 10-minute walk from Dundas West and Bloor GO stations was the property of choice for two bidders in late March, with the winning offer adding $121,000 above the asking price to secure a deal.

“We priced it at what we thought was fair market value, but it showed really well, it’s well built and well maintained, so both buyers appreciated the quality of it and the space,” agent Nutan Brown said.

What they got

The kitchen has granite countertops, breakfast bar seating and stainless steel appliances.

This five-bedroom home as built more than 100 years ago on a 27-by-145-foot lot. Many areas have been modernized and walls between the living and dining areas have been removed. A third bathroom has been added, as well as a mudroom with heated floors, custom built-in storage and a skylight.

The kitchen has granite countertops, breakfast bar seating and stainless steel appliances. There is a wet bar in the lower level recreation room.

The agent’s take

The mudroom has heated floors, custom built-in storage and a skylight.

“It’s a sought-after neighbourhood and a sought-after street,” Ms. Brown said.

“It’s close to transit – like the subway and UP Express – and very close to Roncesvalles and High Park.”

“The shell is 100 years old, but the interior was much more modern,” Ms. Brown said.

“The main floor was opened up over the years, so it was originally three little rooms, but now it’s a nice big, open space with high ceilings, so it felt really fresh.”

