 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate High Park home draws two offers in one day

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Done Deal

High Park home draws two offers in one day

Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

35 Alhambra Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,699,000

Selling price: $1,820,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $965,500 (2008); $630,000 (2006); $353,000 (1990)

Taxes: $7,289 (2018)

Days on the market: one

Listing agent: Nutan Brown, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

Many areas have been modernized and walls between the living and dining areas have been removed.

Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

This 2½-storey house with a detached double garage a 10-minute walk from Dundas West and Bloor GO stations was the property of choice for two bidders in late March, with the winning offer adding $121,000 above the asking price to secure a deal.

“We priced it at what we thought was fair market value, but it showed really well, it’s well built and well maintained, so both buyers appreciated the quality of it and the space,” agent Nutan Brown said.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen has granite countertops, breakfast bar seating and stainless steel appliances.

Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

This five-bedroom home as built more than 100 years ago on a 27-by-145-foot lot. Many areas have been modernized and walls between the living and dining areas have been removed. A third bathroom has been added, as well as a mudroom with heated floors, custom built-in storage and a skylight.

The kitchen has granite countertops, breakfast bar seating and stainless steel appliances. There is a wet bar in the lower level recreation room.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The mudroom has heated floors, custom built-in storage and a skylight.

Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

“It’s a sought-after neighbourhood and a sought-after street,” Ms. Brown said.

“It’s close to transit – like the subway and UP Express – and very close to Roncesvalles and High Park.”

“The shell is 100 years old, but the interior was much more modern,” Ms. Brown said.

“The main floor was opened up over the years, so it was originally three little rooms, but now it’s a nice big, open space with high ceilings, so it felt really fresh.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter