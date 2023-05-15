Open this photo in gallery: Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

184 Grenadier Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,898,000 (February, 2023)

Selling price: $2,210,000 (February, 2023)

Taxes: $8,291 (2022)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Paul Nusca, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices West Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery: This detached, brick house was built more than 100 years ago on a 30- by 125-foot lot less than 300 metres from one of the entrances into High Park.Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

This five-bedroom house just east of High Park has room to park four cars, but the garage and carport can only be accessed via a shared driveway. That minor inconvenience failed to deter about two dozen potential buyers from touring the home over one week in February, and three came forward with purchase offers. The winning bid of $2.21-million closed in April.

“It was a big Victorian, but the problem was it had a mutual drive, which was rare [because] most of those big, detached houses on that street have private drives,” said agent Paul Nusca. “So we underpriced it a bit because of that.”

“The market kind of woke up in January and became healthy, so February was a really strong month and we started to see lots of competition again.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The main floor living room has plaster ceilings and the dining room has panelled walls, while the eat-in kitchen has a beamed ceiling.Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

This detached, brick house was built over 100 years ago on a 30- by 125-foot lot less than 300 metres from one of the entrances into High Park.

The main floor living room has plaster ceilings and the dining room has panelled walls, while the eat-in kitchen has a beamed ceiling.

Additions made to the house when it was remodelled as a duplex have resulted in a rear family room with a side exit, and a second kitchen on the upper floor.

The recreation area in the basement has a wet bar and one of the home’s four bathrooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: Additions made to the house when it was remodelled as a duplex have resulted in a rear family room with a side exit, and a second kitchen on the upper floor.Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

“It’s three storeys with two really good bedrooms up top and one with an ensuite on the third level,” said Mr. Nusca.

“It had original plaster ceilings from 1928 that had no cracks in it, which is pretty crazy.”

“It’s a nice distance away from Parkside [Drive], but still close enough to grab the bus,” said Mr. Nusca.