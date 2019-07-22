High Park home welcomes a slow parade of suitors

Open this photo in gallery Lucais Corp.

58 Alhambra Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1.6-million

Selling price: $1.555-million

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $6,280 (2019)

Days on the market: 52

Listing agent: Lucais Shepherd, Lucais Corp.

The action

Open this photo in gallery This old house preserves parts of its past, from its brick façade to nine-foot ceilings above the living and dining areas. Lucais Corp.

A couple blocks east of High Park, this six-bedroom home has only had two owners over the past 120 years. Priced at $1.6-million, the sellers received five bids over the course of almost two months on the market and accepted an offer of $1.555-million in late April.

“They owned the house for many years and there was an attachment to it, so I didn’t want to slam dunk them with anything too quickly… so the jury on the true market value would surface,” agent Lucais Shepherd says.

“This would be one of the more entry-level streets to get into the Indian Road enclave. A block away on Indian Road, south of Bloor, you can get in houses that are $3-million, so this is an exclusive pocket.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery One of the home's bedrooms is on the third floor. Lucais Corp.

This old house preserves parts of its past, from its brick façade to nine-foot ceilings above the living and dining areas.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Modern conveniences within the 2,275-square-foot space include two kitchens and four bathrooms, as well as a sunroom with access to the 25-by-111-foot grounds. In addition, an unfinished basement and attached garage provide large-scale storage.

The agent’s take

“It’s a detached Edwardian with lots of original hardwood and a big bay window in the master upstairs,” Mr. Shepherd says.

“This family put in a kitchenette on the third floor because the house is so big, so it makes it easier to deal with all the stairs.”

Buyers also liked being within a short walk of many amenities. “Dundas West station is likely 100 meters or so, that was a biggie,” Mr. Shepherd says.

“Alhambra is a very tucked in, quiet street off Bloor and … in the prime Howard Park public-school district.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.