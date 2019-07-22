 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate High Park home welcomes a slow parade of suitors

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices
Done Deal

High Park home welcomes a slow parade of suitors

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Lucais Corp.

58 Alhambra Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1.6-million

Selling price: $1.555-million

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $6,280 (2019)

Days on the market: 52

Listing agent: Lucais Shepherd, Lucais Corp.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

This old house preserves parts of its past, from its brick façade to nine-foot ceilings above the living and dining areas.

Lucais Corp.

A couple blocks east of High Park, this six-bedroom home has only had two owners over the past 120 years. Priced at $1.6-million, the sellers received five bids over the course of almost two months on the market and accepted an offer of $1.555-million in late April.

“They owned the house for many years and there was an attachment to it, so I didn’t want to slam dunk them with anything too quickly… so the jury on the true market value would surface,” agent Lucais Shepherd says.

“This would be one of the more entry-level streets to get into the Indian Road enclave. A block away on Indian Road, south of Bloor, you can get in houses that are $3-million, so this is an exclusive pocket.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

One of the home's bedrooms is on the third floor.

Lucais Corp.

This old house preserves parts of its past, from its brick façade to nine-foot ceilings above the living and dining areas.

Story continues below advertisement

Modern conveniences within the 2,275-square-foot space include two kitchens and four bathrooms, as well as a sunroom with access to the 25-by-111-foot grounds. In addition, an unfinished basement and attached garage provide large-scale storage.

The agent’s take

“It’s a detached Edwardian with lots of original hardwood and a big bay window in the master upstairs,” Mr. Shepherd says.

“This family put in a kitchenette on the third floor because the house is so big, so it makes it easier to deal with all the stairs.”

Buyers also liked being within a short walk of many amenities. “Dundas West station is likely 100 meters or so, that was a biggie,” Mr. Shepherd says.

“Alhambra is a very tucked in, quiet street off Bloor and … in the prime Howard Park public-school district.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter