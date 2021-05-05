 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

High Park house with rear studio sells $477,000 over asking

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max West Realty Inc

33 Kennedy Park Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $2,948,000 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $3,425,000 (March, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $10,105 (2020)

Days on the market: five

Listing agent: Luisa Piccirilli, Re/Max West Realty Inc.

The action

The owners of this centre hall house bought a new home last summer and had this one professionally photographed while the gardens were in full bloom. They delayed listing until this winter, so those images came in handy for 70 potential buyers who roamed the 50- by 103-foot grounds amid bitter March weather. Within days, several purchase offers were made.

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen is fitted with granite countertops and heated floors.

Re/Max West Realty Inc

“We wanted to take advantage of the sellers’ market and at the time there wasn’t much inventory,” said agent Luisa Piccirilli.

“It wasn’t priced low, but we were hopeful about getting multiples and selling over asking simply because the house showed beautifully and was updated and renovated over the years, and secondly because of the ravine and views they had.”

What they got

A weathered brick façade surrounds a modernized interior, complete with a new third floor with a fourth bedroom and fifth bathroom.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

The other main floor has an office space with access to a the deck and hot tub.

Re/Max West Realty Inc

To one side of the foyer is a dining area and rear kitchen with granite countertops and heated floors. The other half of the main floor contains a living room with a gas fireplace and an office with access to a the deck and hot tub.

There’s a guest bedroom and a recreation area in the basement.

The agent’s take

“In Bloor West, you get three- or four-bedroom [houses], but not the size of this one and not with the amount of ensuites this had,” said Ms. Piccirilli.

Open this photo in gallery

The seller added a third floor loft.

Re/Max West Realty Inc

“[The sellers] added a third floor loft, which was spectacular. It had a fourth bedroom with its own washroom, a family room/office space and unbelievable ravine views.”

Complementing the 2,880-square-foot house was a rear studio with a loft.

“It was a cool place to hang out for the kids,” said Ms. Piccirilli. “It’s a rare find.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies