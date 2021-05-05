High Park house with rear studio sells $477,000 over asking

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max West Realty Inc

33 Kennedy Park Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $2,948,000 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $3,425,000 (March, 2021)

Taxes: $10,105 (2020)

Days on the market: five

Listing agent: Luisa Piccirilli, Re/Max West Realty Inc.

The action

The owners of this centre hall house bought a new home last summer and had this one professionally photographed while the gardens were in full bloom. They delayed listing until this winter, so those images came in handy for 70 potential buyers who roamed the 50- by 103-foot grounds amid bitter March weather. Within days, several purchase offers were made.

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen is fitted with granite countertops and heated floors.

“We wanted to take advantage of the sellers’ market and at the time there wasn’t much inventory,” said agent Luisa Piccirilli.

“It wasn’t priced low, but we were hopeful about getting multiples and selling over asking simply because the house showed beautifully and was updated and renovated over the years, and secondly because of the ravine and views they had.”

What they got

A weathered brick façade surrounds a modernized interior, complete with a new third floor with a fourth bedroom and fifth bathroom.

Open this photo in gallery The other main floor has an office space with access to a the deck and hot tub.

To one side of the foyer is a dining area and rear kitchen with granite countertops and heated floors. The other half of the main floor contains a living room with a gas fireplace and an office with access to a the deck and hot tub.

There’s a guest bedroom and a recreation area in the basement.

The agent’s take

“In Bloor West, you get three- or four-bedroom [houses], but not the size of this one and not with the amount of ensuites this had,” said Ms. Piccirilli.

Open this photo in gallery The seller added a third floor loft.

“[The sellers] added a third floor loft, which was spectacular. It had a fourth bedroom with its own washroom, a family room/office space and unbelievable ravine views.”

Complementing the 2,880-square-foot house was a rear studio with a loft.

“It was a cool place to hang out for the kids,” said Ms. Piccirilli. “It’s a rare find.”

