 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

High price for Mississauga bungalow attracts buyers looking to haggle

Sydnia Yu
Mississauga, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage Estate Realty

3108 Parkerhill Rd., Mississauga

Asking price: $849,900

Selling price: $820,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $4,084 (2019)

Days on the market: 25

Listing agent: Mary Jo Vradis, Royal LePage Estate Realty (now with Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.)

The action

Agent Mary Jo Vradis found the average property in Mississauga took two months to sell early this summer. To shorten the timeline for this bungalow on a 50-foot-by 150-foot corner lot, Ms. Vradis listed in the mid-$800,000s and heavily promoted it, hosting open houses every weekend until it sold.

“Because August is one of the slower months, we wanted to stay as close to market value as possible, but at the time there wasn’t very much for sale either, so we toyed with listing it a little above market value,” Ms. Vradis said.

“We had a lot of people who wanted to negotiate, and we expected that because we priced it on the higher end.”

What they got

On a quiet cul-de-sac about a 10-minute walk south of Cooksville GO station, this 65-year-old bungalow has a three-bedroom plan with traditional kitchen, living and dining rooms.

Story continues below advertisement

The basement is set up as a two-bedroom suite with open recreation and cooking quarters, plus a separate side entrance to the driveway, garage and southwest-facing backyard.

The agent’s take

“It’s steps to GO Transit and the Trillium hospital, and it’s close to Square One [Shopping Centre] and the Civic Centre as well,” Ms. Vradis said.

“What’s key to this property was the size of the lot and it’s at a corner. There’s new development in the area, so people are building bigger houses or … [acquiring homes] as an investment now and will build something later.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter