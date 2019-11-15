High price for Mississauga bungalow attracts buyers looking to haggle

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Estate Realty

3108 Parkerhill Rd., Mississauga

Asking price: $849,900

Selling price: $820,000

Taxes: $4,084 (2019)

Days on the market: 25

Listing agent: Mary Jo Vradis, Royal LePage Estate Realty (now with Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.)

The action

Agent Mary Jo Vradis found the average property in Mississauga took two months to sell early this summer. To shorten the timeline for this bungalow on a 50-foot-by 150-foot corner lot, Ms. Vradis listed in the mid-$800,000s and heavily promoted it, hosting open houses every weekend until it sold.

“Because August is one of the slower months, we wanted to stay as close to market value as possible, but at the time there wasn’t very much for sale either, so we toyed with listing it a little above market value,” Ms. Vradis said.

“We had a lot of people who wanted to negotiate, and we expected that because we priced it on the higher end.”

What they got

On a quiet cul-de-sac about a 10-minute walk south of Cooksville GO station, this 65-year-old bungalow has a three-bedroom plan with traditional kitchen, living and dining rooms.

The basement is set up as a two-bedroom suite with open recreation and cooking quarters, plus a separate side entrance to the driveway, garage and southwest-facing backyard.

The agent’s take

“It’s steps to GO Transit and the Trillium hospital, and it’s close to Square One [Shopping Centre] and the Civic Centre as well,” Ms. Vradis said.

“What’s key to this property was the size of the lot and it’s at a corner. There’s new development in the area, so people are building bigger houses or … [acquiring homes] as an investment now and will build something later.”

