Highway 401 an audible obstacle for sidesplit sale

11 Manorpark Court, Toronto

Asking price: $2,349,000 (November, 2020)

Previous asking prices: $2,450,000 (October, 2020); $2,590,000 (September, 2020)

Selling price: $2,302,000 (November, 2020)

Previous selling prices: $585,600 (2002); $400,000 (1995)

Taxes: $7,610 (2020)

Days on the market: 51

Listing agent: Stephen Sun, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The action

This 1960s-era side-split residence, though updated, had the hum of nearby Highway 401 to contend with that many potential buyers found difficult to ignore. When the asking price was reduced to $2,349,000, a first offer came in, but it ultimately fell apart. Luckily, two more offers were logged within 24 hours.

“There wasn’t another [side-split] we could look at … so it was a lot more challenging to price because we couldn’t use a direct comparable,” agent Stephen Sun said.

“A lot of buyers were from south Toronto looking to move north – but not get into Markham or Richmond Hill – and to get more space.”

What they got

This four-bedroom house sits on a 69-foot-by-135-foot lot, allowing for a wide design with a built-in double garage and living space staggered across five floors, including a finished basement.

The top floor houses several bedrooms and a den overlooking a dining area and remodeled kitchen below, as well as one of two entertaining areas with vaulted, beamed ceilings and access to the south-facing backyard.

A recreation area on the lower level features a wet bar, fireplace and exit to the in-ground pool.

The agent’s take

“Throughout the years, the owners did a lot of updating, so it used to be more closed in and they made it more open with an airy feel for a sidesplit,” Mr. Sun said.

“And the backyard is beautiful with a concrete pool and multiple decks.”

