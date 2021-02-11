 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Highway 401 an audible obstacle for sidesplit sale

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
11 Manorpark Court, Toronto

Asking price: $2,349,000 (November, 2020)

Previous asking prices: $2,450,000 (October, 2020); $2,590,000 (September, 2020)

Selling price: $2,302,000 (November, 2020)

Previous selling prices: $585,600 (2002); $400,000 (1995)

Taxes: $7,610 (2020)

Days on the market: 51

Listing agent: Stephen Sun, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The action

This 1960s-era side-split residence, though updated, had the hum of nearby Highway 401 to contend with that many potential buyers found difficult to ignore. When the asking price was reduced to $2,349,000, a first offer came in, but it ultimately fell apart. Luckily, two more offers were logged within 24 hours.

“There wasn’t another [side-split] we could look at … so it was a lot more challenging to price because we couldn’t use a direct comparable,” agent Stephen Sun said.

“A lot of buyers were from south Toronto looking to move north – but not get into Markham or Richmond Hill – and to get more space.”

What they got

This four-bedroom house sits on a 69-foot-by-135-foot lot, allowing for a wide design with a built-in double garage and living space staggered across five floors, including a finished basement.

The top floor houses several bedrooms and a den overlooking a dining area and remodeled kitchen below, as well as one of two entertaining areas with vaulted, beamed ceilings and access to the south-facing backyard.

A recreation area on the lower level features a wet bar, fireplace and exit to the in-ground pool.

The agent’s take

“Throughout the years, the owners did a lot of updating, so it used to be more closed in and they made it more open with an airy feel for a sidesplit,” Mr. Sun said.

“And the backyard is beautiful with a concrete pool and multiple decks.”

