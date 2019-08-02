 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Hillcrest Village home sale hinged on closing date

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Hillcrest Village home sale hinged on closing date

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

162 Brahms Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,488,000

Selling price: $1.4-million

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $5,313 (2018)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

There are both formal living and dining rooms, as well as casual recreation areas on the main and lower levels, both with fireplaces.

Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

In Hillcrest Village, many homes were taking up to two months to sell this spring, but the owners of this two-storey house on a 50-foot-by-120-foot lot were looking for a quick, hassle-free sale. They hammered out a $1.4-million deal with a serious buyer in early May.

“We did not sell it close to the asking price, but the reason we took it – besides the fact it was a clean offer – was that the closing date was perfect for the seller,” agent Bill Thom said.

“If you go longer, the offers are less and less [frequent] and the closing date will be off.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

Previous owners installed updated stone countertops and appliances.

Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The foundations were laid for this four-bedroom house in the 1960s. There are both formal living and dining rooms, as well as casual recreation areas on the main and lower levels, both with fireplaces.

Story continues below advertisement

Though all three bathrooms need updating, previous owners installed new windows and roofing, in addition to updated stone countertops and appliances in the eat-in kitchen.

The agent’s take

“It’s not a big house, but it was well maintained,” Mr. Thom said.

“It has a double car garage, ensuite bathroom and the basement is finished, so it has a lot of features.”

Also appealing were the tall trees rising behind homes across the street. “From this house on the second floor, you can see the ravine,” Mr. Thom said

“It’s in a good school zone – AY Jackson – and it’s a quiet street, yet it’s within walking distance to TTC [buses] that takes you right to the subway.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter