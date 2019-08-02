Hillcrest Village home sale hinged on closing date

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

162 Brahms Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,488,000

Selling price: $1.4-million

Taxes: $5,313 (2018)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery There are both formal living and dining rooms, as well as casual recreation areas on the main and lower levels, both with fireplaces. Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

In Hillcrest Village, many homes were taking up to two months to sell this spring, but the owners of this two-storey house on a 50-foot-by-120-foot lot were looking for a quick, hassle-free sale. They hammered out a $1.4-million deal with a serious buyer in early May.

“We did not sell it close to the asking price, but the reason we took it – besides the fact it was a clean offer – was that the closing date was perfect for the seller,” agent Bill Thom said.

“If you go longer, the offers are less and less [frequent] and the closing date will be off.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery Previous owners installed updated stone countertops and appliances. Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The foundations were laid for this four-bedroom house in the 1960s. There are both formal living and dining rooms, as well as casual recreation areas on the main and lower levels, both with fireplaces.

Though all three bathrooms need updating, previous owners installed new windows and roofing, in addition to updated stone countertops and appliances in the eat-in kitchen.

The agent’s take

“It’s not a big house, but it was well maintained,” Mr. Thom said.

“It has a double car garage, ensuite bathroom and the basement is finished, so it has a lot of features.”

Also appealing were the tall trees rising behind homes across the street. “From this house on the second floor, you can see the ravine,” Mr. Thom said

“It’s in a good school zone – AY Jackson – and it’s a quiet street, yet it’s within walking distance to TTC [buses] that takes you right to the subway.”

