Home buyer rushes to make off-market deal on Toronto semi-detached

15 New St., Toronto
Asking price: $2.6-million
Selling price: $2.6-million
Previous selling price: $1.21-million (2014)
Taxes: $8,343 (2018)
Days on the market: zero
Listing agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.
The action
In September, agent Ira Jelinek sent a mass e-mail about the upcoming sale of this semi-detached house with a built-in garage just steps from Yorkville’s coveted boutiques, bistros and galleries. One buyer rushed to claim it as their own for $2.6-million before it hit the open market.
“The first person that walked in bought it, but two or three people who saw it while it was sold conditionally also wanted it,” Mr. Jelinek said.
“It’s hard to find something that’s freehold – and not a condo title at all – in Yorkville for $2.5-million to $3-million. Usually it’s $3.2-milllion to $3.7-million and up.”
What they got
In 2015, this 41-year-old structure on an 18-by-88-foot lot was gutted and modernized with custom finishes, from a glass-lined, floating staircase to a two-tiered kitchen island.
For fresh air, there is a south-facing terrace off the main living area and balconies off two out of three bedrooms.
The patio is visible through windows in a recreation area in the basement, which also accommodates one of three bathrooms with heated floors.
The agent’s take
“It’s a unique property because it had a garage and two-car parking in Yorkville,” Mr. Jelinek said. “Fifty per cent of the houses around $2.5-million usually get one parking spot.”
Also valuable were several spaces to unwind. “Each floor has a balcony, which is not the norm,” Mr. Jelinek said.
“And you had a master bedroom on the third floor with a six-piece washroom with two sinks, a tub, shower and a walk-in closet.”
