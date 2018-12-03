 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Home buyer rushes to make off-market deal on Toronto semi-detached

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Done Deal

Home buyer rushes to make off-market deal on Toronto semi-detached

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

15 New St., Toronto

Asking price: $2.6-million

Selling price: $2.6-million

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $1.21-million (2014)

Taxes: $8,343 (2018)

Days on the market: zero

Listing agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

One of the two bedrooms with a balcony.

In September, agent Ira Jelinek sent a mass e-mail about the upcoming sale of this semi-detached house with a built-in garage just steps from Yorkville’s coveted boutiques, bistros and galleries. One buyer rushed to claim it as their own for $2.6-million before it hit the open market.

“The first person that walked in bought it, but two or three people who saw it while it was sold conditionally also wanted it,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“It’s hard to find something that’s freehold – and not a condo title at all – in Yorkville for $2.5-million to $3-million. Usually it’s $3.2-milllion to $3.7-million and up.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The south-facing terrace off the main living area.

In 2015, this 41-year-old structure on an 18-by-88-foot lot was gutted and modernized with custom finishes, from a glass-lined, floating staircase to a two-tiered kitchen island.

For fresh air, there is a south-facing terrace off the main living area and balconies off two out of three bedrooms.

The patio is visible through windows in a recreation area in the basement, which also accommodates one of three bathrooms with heated floors.

The agent’s take

“It’s a unique property because it had a garage and two-car parking in Yorkville,” Mr. Jelinek said. “Fifty per cent of the houses around $2.5-million usually get one parking spot.”

Also valuable were several spaces to unwind. “Each floor has a balcony, which is not the norm,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“And you had a master bedroom on the third floor with a six-piece washroom with two sinks, a tub, shower and a walk-in closet.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season