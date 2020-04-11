 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Home ignored in October gets 14 bids in February

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

148 Hopedale Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $998,000

Previous asking price: $1,198,000 (October, 2019)

Selling price: $1,410,148

Previous selling prices: $580,000 (2011); $238,000 (1990)

Taxes: $5,900 (2019)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Linda Ing-Gilbert, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

The 95-year-old house has been modernized with bamboo floors.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

When this 2½-storey house first entered the market last year listed at $1,198,000, about three dozen buyers visited, but none returned on the offer date. When news circulated that a similar home nearby fetched about 20 bids in the new year, this one was relisted with an asking price less than $1-million. It received 14 offers and sold for $412,148 over asking in mid-February.

“What happened this time around is what I expected to happen when we first brought it out,” agent, Linda Ing-Gilbert said.

“Supply is a lot lower in January, February and March, but it was more so this year because you have new buyers coming into the marketplace who want to get a house, and then you have people leftover from 2018 who waited because policy changes [like stress tests and investor taxes] went into effect … and wanted to see what happened.”

What they got

This 95-year-old house has been modernized, with bamboo floors in the open-concept living and dining areas and an adjacent kitchen with quartz counters and glass subway tile back splashes.

The third floor has a bedroom with an office area, a walk-in closet and gas fireplace.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The entire third floor has been transformed into a fourth bedroom with an office area, a walk-in closet, gas fireplace and third bathroom.

The basement is not finished, but it has access to a mudroom that exits to a private stone patio, garage and driveway on the 33-foot-by-101-foot lot.

The agent’s take

The modern kitchen has quartz counters and glass subway tile.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

“It’s a bigger home, it’s detached, and it has parking, which is really good value in the city,” Ms. Ing-Gilbert said.

“It backed onto a green space that goes down into the Don Valley, so you can hear a dull hum [of traffic], but in terms of privacy, it has a very natural setting in the backyard.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
