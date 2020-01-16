Home in Toronto’s Baby Point sells for $2.35-million asking price

60 Baby Point Cres., Toronto
Asking price: $2,350,000
Selling price: $2,350,000
Taxes: $11,706 (2019)
Days on the market: Six
Listing agent: Anne Adams, Toronto West Realty Inc.
The action
Agent Anne Adams said an attractive price point and good presentation will lead to a quick sale in the upscale Humber River neighbourhood of Baby Point. This five-bedroom house on a 70-foot-by-115-foot lot just south of Magwood Park received several bids after about a week of promotion in late October.
“The market is quite strong, and it was priced well and was neat and clean,” Ms. Adams said.
“I had a couple of other people who wanted to see it, but because the offer date was coming up, they couldn’t make a decision that quickly.”
What they got
This three-storey, brick structure has a centre-hall design with a grand foyer situated between the formal living and dining rooms.
Over four decades, the sellers remodelled the eat-in kitchen and created a second entertaining area with a fireplace on the main floor. Above the garage, a solarium was added and given access to a deck measuring about 25 feet by 20 feet.
The basement has two recreation areas and a secondary staircase.
The agent’s take
“The location is quite exceptional, almost at the end of a cul-de-sac, and it’s a very beautiful street with mature trees,” Ms. Adams said. The address also gives owners access to the residents-only Baby Point Club.
“It’s very unique and very nice, designed with a clubhouse that’s got tennis courts and lawn bowling.”
Buyers also valued the mix of new and old elements of this 3,300-square-foot dwelling. “It’s a stately looking Georgian home. It’s very elegant,” Ms. Adams said.
“It was a unique feature to have that beautiful solarium and then they added a hot tub.”
