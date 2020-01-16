Home in Toronto’s Baby Point sells for $2.35-million asking price

Open this photo in gallery Toronto West Realty Inc.

60 Baby Point Cres., Toronto

Asking price: $2,350,000

Selling price: $2,350,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $11,706 (2019)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Anne Adams, Toronto West Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The home has a grand foyer separating the living room and dining room. Toronto West Realty Inc.

Agent Anne Adams said an attractive price point and good presentation will lead to a quick sale in the upscale Humber River neighbourhood of Baby Point. This five-bedroom house on a 70-foot-by-115-foot lot just south of Magwood Park received several bids after about a week of promotion in late October.

“The market is quite strong, and it was priced well and was neat and clean,” Ms. Adams said.

“I had a couple of other people who wanted to see it, but because the offer date was coming up, they couldn’t make a decision that quickly.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery A second main-floor entertaining area features a fireplace. Toronto West Realty Inc.

This three-storey, brick structure has a centre-hall design with a grand foyer situated between the formal living and dining rooms.

Story continues below advertisement

Over four decades, the sellers remodelled the eat-in kitchen and created a second entertaining area with a fireplace on the main floor. Above the garage, a solarium was added and given access to a deck measuring about 25 feet by 20 feet.

The basement has two recreation areas and a secondary staircase.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery A solarium has been added above the garage. Toronto West Realty Inc.

“The location is quite exceptional, almost at the end of a cul-de-sac, and it’s a very beautiful street with mature trees,” Ms. Adams said. The address also gives owners access to the residents-only Baby Point Club.

“It’s very unique and very nice, designed with a clubhouse that’s got tennis courts and lawn bowling.”

Buyers also valued the mix of new and old elements of this 3,300-square-foot dwelling. “It’s a stately looking Georgian home. It’s very elegant,” Ms. Adams said.

“It was a unique feature to have that beautiful solarium and then they added a hot tub.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.