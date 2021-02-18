 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Home of the week

Home of the Week: A log house on an echoing terrain

Carolyn Ireland
Toronto
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Nat Kay/Nat Kay

215 Oakwood Rd., Powassan, Ont.

Asking Price: $2,495,000

Taxes: $9,300.00 (2020)

Story continues below advertisement

Lot Size: 100 acres

Agents: Kim O’Grady (Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.)

The backstory

Open this photo in gallery

Owner Robert Caldwell's grandmother Elizabeth Clark purchased the land the current home sits on in the 1920s.

Nat Kay/Nat Kay

When Robert Caldwell was growing up in Southern Ontario, traveling north to his grandmother’s retreat was a grand adventure.

There were 100 acres of untamed forest to explore, and the family dwelling was a true log cabin.

“It was quite thrilling having no plumbing or electricity or heat. It was just a cabin in the bush,” says Mr. Caldwell, who often carried a pail down to the spring for fresh water.

The cabin’s 400-square-foot interior was warmed by the fire from a pot-bellied stove and lit by coal oil lamps. Outside, there was an outhouse.

“One year we had 52-below up here,” he recalls.

Story continues below advertisement

It was Mr. Caldwell’s great-grandfather, W.F. Clark, who became the first homesteader in the area when he ventured east from the northern shore of Georgian Bay in the early 1880s. The pioneer cleared 400 acres of land to establish a farm and brickyard, and eventually his small settlement grew into the present-day town of Powassan.

Open this photo in gallery

When Mr. Caldwell visited the property in his youth, it had no electricity or heat.

Nat Kay/Nat Kay

By the early 1920s, the hamlet was becoming quite busy, so Mr. Caldwell’s grandmother decided to purchase a more peaceful refuge on the outskirts of town. The new property had a few acres devoted to hay farming, and the rest was natural landscape.

After her new cabin was built, Elizabeth Clark stood on the back stoop and called out to people in the distance. Her words echoed about eight times as they bounced around the sides of the valley beyond the house.

Ms. Clark named her new home The Echoes, and that has remained its postal address ever since, says Mr. Caldwell, who has successfully sent mail from many international destinations.

The house today

Open this photo in gallery

The current house took more than eight years to build.

Nat Kay/Nat Kay

Mr. Caldwell dreamed for years of building a new home on the property. Together with his wife, Suzanne Dansereau, he began making plans in the late 1990s.

Mr. Caldwell, an investment advisor in Cambridge, Ont., was a member of the board of directors at the University of Waterloo at the time. He asked the dean of the School of Architecture to recommend a Waterloo graduate who had experience in building in rugged Northern Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

The search led them to architect Dennis Castellan of Sudbury, Ont.

Mr. Castellan began designing a substantial log home that would stand on the site of the farm’s original barn.

Open this photo in gallery

The home was designed with a light and modern interior.

Nat Kay/Nat Kay

The position on a small bluff provided the best views of the valley and pond below, says Mr. Caldwell, but it also made Mr. Castellan’s work more challenging.

Obtuse angles are very unusual in log construction, he explains, but such angles were necessary in order to meet his goal of not altering the terrain. The home was built on three tiers, with separate wings for gathering and sleeping.

“Joining logs with those changes in altitude is difficult,” Mr. Caldwell says. “The structure he put together was quite complex.”

Mr. Caldwell had white pine timbers harvested from the forests of Temagami and the banks of the Mattawa and Upper Ottawa rivers. Timbers weighing up to three tons were hauled to the property, where they were cleaned, squared, dried and aged for 18 months before being hewn by hand.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen has a chef's range and built-in wall ovens.

Nat Kay/Nat Kay

The finished home took eight years to build and provides three bedrooms and three bathrooms over 4,100 square feet of living space.

While Mr. Caldwell oversaw construction of the heavy structure, Ms. Dansereau took on the planning of a light and modern interior.

Large family gatherings these days include the couple’s children and grandchildren.

The couple and their guests spend lots of time in the great room around a fireplace built of stone collected from Georgian Bay. The kitchen at the centre of the home has a chef’s range and built-in wall ovens.

Open this photo in gallery
Open this photo in gallery

The master suite includes a bathroom with a soaker tub.

Nat Kay/Nat Kay

The master suite has a large sleeping area, a home office and a luxurious bathroom with a soaker tub next to windows overlooking the pond. Outside, there’s a Jacuzzi.

Large screen porches provide a comfortable place to relax or dine during mosquito season.

Story continues below advertisement

During the summer, Mr. Caldwell moved his home office to one of the porches.

“During the current environment, it’s quite nice to have an indoor and an outdoor office,” he says.

Open this photo in gallery

A home office is attached to the master suite.

Nat Kay/Nat Kay

From the outside, the log home appears to nestle into the landscape.

“It blends in perfectly with the environment,” Mr. Caldwell says.

Much of the acreage remains unchanged but the echoes are not so noticeable today – the soundwaves have been dampened by a pine plantation Mr. Caldwell’s father planted in the 1950s to replace the hay fields.

The property is accessible year-round and North Bay, the main hub in that stretch of the province, is about 25 minutes away by car. There’s a busy airport there, along with marinas, stores and restaurants along the Lake Nipissing waterfront.

Story continues below advertisement

The best feature

Open this photo in gallery

The tranquility of the property is one of its greatest assets.

Nat Kay/Nat Kay

The property’s tranquility is the most enjoyable aspect, in Mr. Caldwell’s view. He’s amazed at the number of visitors who have never before had the opportunity to tramp through wild bush.

Mr. Caldwell likes to organize warm-weather hikes and winter snowshoeing on the trails that wind through the property and onto the crown land next door. One favourite destination is a rocky promontory in the distance.

“It’s a clear rock in the middle of the forest and quite high up,” he says. “It’s a great place for a bonfire.”

The trees in autumn are beautiful and the landscape is spectacular in winter, he adds.

Deer roam the property frequently and family members occasionally glimpse moose, black bears, and wolves. Mr. Caldwell has found bobcat tracks in the snow but he’s yet to spot the elusive creature.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies