Home of the Week: Developers collaborate on contemporary Cricket Club home

Building Type Freehold

Property Type Single Family

Cricket Club. Complete Brand New Custom Redesign. Modern European Style And European Interior Design. This Is The One Of A Kind Home You Have Been Waiting For. Heated Steps, Floors, Bathrooms. Stunning Ernesto Meda Italy Icon Fully Kitchen System. Gaggenau Appliances - All Stainess Steel Industrial Line. Book-Match Marble Back Splash. B/I Espresso Coffee Machine With Wet Bar & B/I Wine Fridge. Gorgeous Master Br & Ensuite. Armour Heights School District!**** EXTRAS **** Lutron Smart Lights, Hunter Douglas Power View Home Automation On Main Floor For All Blinds. Full Automated Sprinkler System In Front And Rear Yards. Whole Home 4 Stage Water Filter - All Taps And Showers Have Filtered Water All The Time. (id:31729)