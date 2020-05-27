Home of the Week: How a designer copes with pandemic

Open this photo in gallery arash moallemi/Arash Moallemi

90 Fuller Ave., Toronto

Asking Price: $2.988-million

Taxes: N/A

Lot Size: 30 feet by 109 feet

Listing Agent: Keith Kerbler, Royal LePage Connect

The house

Nothing is normal during a pandemic, but for set and interior designer Alanna Davey the speed at which the abnormal swamped her plans to sell her house was breathtaking.

“We had planned to list the house April 1. When COVID-19 happened in January, nobody was taking it too seriously,” Ms. Davey said. “Then in the middle of March when we got put on quarantine, we sort of freaked out. It would have been really ideal to sell before this whole thing started.”

The issue was that while Ms. Davey and her husband built their custom home in 2012, there were still a number of unfinished rooms. For someone who styles dream interiors for architectural magazines such as Azure, retailers such as Holt Renfrew and on HGTV (Ms. Davey has also done some work for The Globe and Mail) it’s almost a burden to know the just-right piece for a space is out there. “You want that perfect sofa or headboard, you’ll either wait for it or maybe you can’t afford it. I don’t even know the price of my perfect couch – I’m guessing $15,000, I’m afraid to look it up – so my sitting room has been empty for eight years.”

Open this photo in gallery The living room was staged for buyers. arash moallemi/Arash Moallemi

The plan was to do what she does at work: Blitz 20 or so retailers a day to find the perfect furniture or decorating items and then rent them during the staging and showing period. “Literally I would have done it in a week – I had big plans,” she said. But then, lockdown: no retailers are open, no visits are allowed. Curbside pickup at a hardware store can be an hour-long ordeal, even things like painting, re-honing counters and other fixes took extra time because construction crew schedules can’t overlap. Ordering furnishings online is its own gauntlet.

What should have taken a week instead took two months.

“Every order I received something showed up damaged, and nobody’s taking returns right now … you go to repurchase the item and find it has sold out,” she said. Even something as simple as framing artwork becomes intricate. “The plan was to get some beautiful frames from Victor Gallery,” she said. With the gallery closed, she ordered some frames from IKEA, which arrived with the plexiglass broken. Bad timing to be looking for plexiglass when every-public facing worker is looking for a shield. “Plexiglass has gone up 150 per cent in price from Toronto suppliers,” Ms. Davey said – if you can find any at all.

Open this photo in gallery Above the dining table is a piece of up-cycled industrial modern lighting. arash moallemi/Arash Moallemi

“I had to go to some staging companies to put that living room together. I’ve never gone to a staging company as a resource in my whole career as a stylist – everything’s so neutral and quiet, which is not necessarily my style,” she said. “I had to work with what was available and polish it the best way I could.”

The big difference between staging a house and building a set for an ad campaign is that there’s no room for error. “When we’re shooting photography, things don’t have to be perfect, because the camera is not going to pick up the flaws,” Ms. Davey said. For in-person viewings, “You can’t leave any stone unturned because buyers are looking at it from all angles. You don’t want to put something on the market that’s not representative of the quality of work in the home.”

The house today

From the sidewalk the somewhat narrow, contemporary three-storey house has two intriguing elements that tip off some of what happens inside: the wood cladding is wenge, a tropical wood from Central Africa with a reddish hue and black streaks. “We wanted a wood that was going to go through the weather and still look good, the most that will happen is it lightens up and the black grain still stays black,” Ms. Davey said. The next element is the large windows on the first and second floor that are arranged in Mondrian-like asymmetric rectangles. The last hint is the number of the house, in red.

“Red is my hit colour,” said Ms. Davey, and indeed, it shows up periodically inside.

From the front door, an expanse of quarter-sawn oak runs straight back to the kitchen (glimpses of the backyard through the nine-foot sliding doors can be seen) and also up the floating staircase with glass railing. To the left is not so much a wall as a combination fireplace and closet that defines the front sitting room (the one that had no couch for eight years).

Open this photo in gallery The stove is placed in the kitchen island with a good-looking hood vent on top. arash moallemi/Arash Moallemi

The kitchen is dominated by the nine-foot-tall wall of windows, but equally compelling are the fixtures in it. “White kitchens are kind of boring I like a clean kitchen, and what was important to me was to have my stove on my island instead of my sink, I wanted to talk to people as I was cooking. And I wanted a good-looking hood vent,” she said. She finally found one that matched the white of the marble counters and the contemporary feel of the house from the Italian manufacturer Falmec. “I searched the globe for this hood, it was perfect.”

Above the dining table is a piece of “up-cycled industrial modern” lighting. “These have been around for about 12 years, they did these in Parts and Labour [the restaurant], the tube lights don’t light up, they diffuse the lights mounted above.”

The backyard has simple and stark steel I-beam pergola over the patio space, behind that the garage which has both parking and an impressively large heated gym space. “My husband was obsessed with cross-fit,” said Ms. Davey, but his obsession paid off since the pandemic closed regular gyms.

Open this photo in gallery The master bedroom features Mondrian-esque windows for a framed view of the patio. arash moallemi/Arash Moallemi

Back inside, the second floor has three bedrooms for children or guests. The largest was for Ms. Davey’s step-son and faces the street (a beautiful view framed by those Mondrian-esque windows), the smallest was a home office on the back of the house that has been staged as a baby’s room.

The third floor is a true master suite, but until recently was basically an empty living space … even the walk-in closet shelving is new. “We didn’t have closets for eight years, I had a rolling rack. We never really did our room … we were the shoemakers,” said Ms. Davey, making the room the metaphorical bare foot that goes neglected while they worked on everyone elses spaces. They put in a hot-tub on the rooftop deck years back, but even their bed didn’t have a headboard prior to now. With her usual sources dried up, Ms. Davey made that headboard out of foam, but rather than upholstering it to a board (as one usually does) she gave up trying to source the right piece and simply pinned the fabric. “There was only one place to order fabric online from, a television and film store, fabric fabric.” Like everything else, she made it work.

Proudest accomplishment

Open this photo in gallery The master bathroom has a stand-alone tub right in the middle. arash moallemi/Arash Moallemi

The master bathroom is a masterwork. In the middle of the room is a stand-alone tub, “My partner did not want to do it, he thought it was absolutely crazy,” Ms. Davey said, but she saw a similar setup in Vienna 20 years ago at the five-star Hotel Le Meridien. “I said, I’m doing that. Even designing that bathroom, we worked with an architect but we redesigned everything, and redrew maybe a dozen times. I knew I wanted a water closet where you couldn’t see the toilet, and to have enough room to use the vanity. It took a lot of thought and time.”

One wall is almost entirely one piece of mirrored glass (“It’s the largest mirror our glass guy ever installed in one piece. The next largest was for [HGTV star designer] Sarah Richardson.”) The tile is the same colour and pattern Toronto’s Four Seasons Hotel used in its bathrooms (after she put it in her space, Ms. Davey adds), and the rain shower is not closed in so the floor slopes toward the rear so the bedroom doesn’t flood. The L-shaped windows high in the walls once again provide privacy, but also a view of the sky as you shower. Even the vanity counter has flawless attention to detail: the countertop is mitred, so there’s virtually no seam or overlap between the wood sides and the marble top. The fixtures, Zucchetti, have disc-shaped taps that were unusual eight years ago, but are more copied now.

“I feel like I live in an alternate universe, I get to see all the best stuff when it’s not yet reality,” Ms. Davey said, of her day job (also largely on hold with the pandemic.) Sourcing cutting-edge design for editorial clients means she can visualize the perfect thing for each space. “I’m crazy, that’s why I do my job, I’m so detail-oriented.” The flip side, and perhaps the learning moment of having to improvise her way through the pandemic restrictions, is that perfect need not be the enemy of the very good. “My biggest regret is I didn’t finish everything earlier.”

Open this photo in gallery Skylight floods the house with sunlight on a clear bright day. arash moallemi/Arash Moallemi

