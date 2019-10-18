Home of the Week: Port Hope terrace house evokes a Victorian charm

Building Type Freehold

Property Type Single Family

Nestled within exquisitely landscaped gardens and paths, this 4 bedroom home is on a highly sought after street; beautifully tranquil and private; yet less than 4 minutes to the 401. Traditionally designed with both a formal living room and a formal dining room, this home has three spacious family rooms as well, with one overlooking the rear gardens, and two in the lower level. Upstairs, the large master bedroom has a nicely appointed en-suite 3 pc bathroom with heated floors, and marble and glass shower. Hardwood floors throughout the second floor, and plenty of windows for great light and wonderful breezes. One 2 pc, one 3 pc and one 4 pc bathroom; one gas fireplace ( main floor family room) and one wood fireplace ( lower family room) and a large walk out deck (w/o from solarium, family room, and pantry hall) . Solid oak kitchen with breakfast bar opens to a solarium overlooking the gardens. Custom Hunter Douglas Blinds in almost all rooms. (id:31729)