Home on large lot in a transitioning neighbourhood sells quickly

15 Durban Rd., Toronto
Asking price: $1,895,000
Selling price: $1,870,000
Previous selling price: $320,000 (1992)
Taxes: $6,304 (2019)
Days on the market: 10
Listing agent: Nutan Brown, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.
The action
Just south of Bloor Street, this two-storey house rests on an irregular-shaped lot nearly half an acre in size with a deep backyard and stairs down to a wide, open portion abutting conservation land. Only half a dozen buyers requested a tour, but two produced offers around the same time mid-November.
“It sold quickly because it’s a really unique property,” agent Nutan Brown said.
“It’s a good size lot in a really desirable neighbourhood in transition, where we’re seeing a lot of smaller homes being converted into much larger homes.”
What they got
This 1960s-era bungalow was given a three-storey addition in the 1990s to create a 3,345-square-foot home with three bedrooms on the upper level and a main floor family room and eat-in kitchen on the main floor with walkouts to a rear deck.
The formal living room has a fireplace and double doors to the foyer and office.
The 1,680-square-foot basement suite has a separate kitchen, bedroom and entertaining space, as well as rear and side exits to the backyard and garage.
The agent’s take
“The owner – many years ago – purchased a huge chunk of land behind the property, so it’s like an upside-down T [shape],” Ms. Brown said.
“At one point, they farmed that land, but now it’s great land for anything you want to do.”
For instance, owners have used it for play and as a passageway to amenities. “That piece of land backs onto Mimico Creek. It’s a beautiful, private setting,” Ms. Brown said.
“And you can go through your backyard onto Bloor Street, which is so convenient.”
