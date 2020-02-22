 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Home on large lot in a transitioning neighbourhood sells quickly

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
15 Durban Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,895,000

Selling price: $1,870,000

Previous selling price: $320,000 (1992)

Taxes: $6,304 (2019)

Days on the market: 10

Listing agent: Nutan Brown, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The action

The nearly-half-acre lot features a deep backyard.

Just south of Bloor Street, this two-storey house rests on an irregular-shaped lot nearly half an acre in size with a deep backyard and stairs down to a wide, open portion abutting conservation land. Only half a dozen buyers requested a tour, but two produced offers around the same time mid-November.

“It sold quickly because it’s a really unique property,” agent Nutan Brown said.

“It’s a good size lot in a really desirable neighbourhood in transition, where we’re seeing a lot of smaller homes being converted into much larger homes.”

What they got

The living room has a fireplace and double doors to the foyer.

This 1960s-era bungalow was given a three-storey addition in the 1990s to create a 3,345-square-foot home with three bedrooms on the upper level and a main floor family room and eat-in kitchen on the main floor with walkouts to a rear deck.

The formal living room has a fireplace and double doors to the foyer and office.

The 1,680-square-foot basement suite has a separate kitchen, bedroom and entertaining space, as well as rear and side exits to the backyard and garage.

The agent’s take

“The owner – many years ago – purchased a huge chunk of land behind the property, so it’s like an upside-down T [shape],” Ms. Brown said.

“At one point, they farmed that land, but now it’s great land for anything you want to do.”

For instance, owners have used it for play and as a passageway to amenities. “That piece of land backs onto Mimico Creek. It’s a beautiful, private setting,” Ms. Brown said.

“And you can go through your backyard onto Bloor Street, which is so convenient.”

