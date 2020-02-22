Home on large lot in a transitioning neighbourhood sells quickly

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

15 Durban Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,895,000

Selling price: $1,870,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $320,000 (1992)

Taxes: $6,304 (2019)

Days on the market: 10

Listing agent: Nutan Brown, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The nearly-half-acre lot features a deep backyard. Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

Just south of Bloor Street, this two-storey house rests on an irregular-shaped lot nearly half an acre in size with a deep backyard and stairs down to a wide, open portion abutting conservation land. Only half a dozen buyers requested a tour, but two produced offers around the same time mid-November.

“It sold quickly because it’s a really unique property,” agent Nutan Brown said.

“It’s a good size lot in a really desirable neighbourhood in transition, where we’re seeing a lot of smaller homes being converted into much larger homes.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The living room has a fireplace and double doors to the foyer. Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

This 1960s-era bungalow was given a three-storey addition in the 1990s to create a 3,345-square-foot home with three bedrooms on the upper level and a main floor family room and eat-in kitchen on the main floor with walkouts to a rear deck.

The formal living room has a fireplace and double doors to the foyer and office.

The 1,680-square-foot basement suite has a separate kitchen, bedroom and entertaining space, as well as rear and side exits to the backyard and garage.

The agent’s take

“The owner – many years ago – purchased a huge chunk of land behind the property, so it’s like an upside-down T [shape],” Ms. Brown said.

“At one point, they farmed that land, but now it’s great land for anything you want to do.”

For instance, owners have used it for play and as a passageway to amenities. “That piece of land backs onto Mimico Creek. It’s a beautiful, private setting,” Ms. Brown said.

Story continues below advertisement

“And you can go through your backyard onto Bloor Street, which is so convenient.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.