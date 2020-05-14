 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Home on larger Forest Hill North lot draws five bids during pandemic

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

642 Briar Hill Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,795,000

Selling price: $2.4-million

Previous selling price: $596,000 (1987)

Taxes: $9,792 (2019)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: André Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The home features two wood-burning fireplaces.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This four-bedroom house was slated to launch in April, but those plans were fast-tracked to get ahead of mounting shutdowns related to COVID-19. Marketing materials were posted online on March 24, including a home inspection report, and visitors were checked for flu-like symptoms and given strict viewing instructions and protective gear.

“What has changed significantly was the ratio of offers to showings. I had five offers and we had just over 20 showings, so about a quarter who came to see the home put an offer forward, which is a very high percentage,” agent André Kutyan said.

“Over a period of about eight weeks, there were no more than two or three homes on the market [in the area], and usually not on at the same time … so it gives you an idea of the inventory level.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

An addition on the rear includes a sunken breakfast area.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This centre-hall residence with an attached garage was built in 1952 and has a formal dining room and two entertaining areas with wood-burning fireplaces, including one in the 1,150-square-foot basement.

The kitchen and one of four bathrooms have been renovated. A rear addition has created a new family room and sunken breakfast area with access to the back deck.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen has been renovated.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“When you get into Allenby, lots go to about 30 [feet] to 40 feet in frontage, but a little further west like this, you get a 50-[foot]-by-124-foot lot, which is a good size lot,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“Even at $2.4-million, most of that value is in the land, not the house.”

As a result, this 2,165-square-foot house suited many buyers. “The home is in good shape, but someone could have bought it to do an addition or renovations or even to tear it down,” Mr. Kutyan said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

