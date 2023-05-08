Open this photo in gallery: Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

650 Goodwood Rd., Uxbridge, Ont.

Asking price: $2,399,900 (November, 2022)

Selling price: $2.1-million (January, 2023)

Taxes: $4,436 (2022)

Days on the market: 83

Listing agent: Marie Persaud, Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

The action

One of two entertaining areas has a wood stove and double doors to the pool and hot tub.

This five-bedroom farmhouse sits on a large rural acreage with numerous other structures. It’s unusual attributes, which include an organic farm and an artisanal cheese factory, made it a challenge to market and reach suitable buyers.

“It has sizable acreage in south Uxbridge with 20 acres, and a large, unique house with lots of outbuildings,” said agent Marie Persaud.

“Former owners had set it up for an organic farm and had an artisan cheese factory, so there was infrastructure in place for the next owner to pursue all manner of ideas.”

There was some casual chatter of possible bids from among the two dozen visiting potential buyers, but only one formal offer. A final deal for $2.1-million – $299,900 under the asking price – was hammered out in late January.

“At that price point, the buyer pool is smaller so I had anticipated that we would get the level of activity we had,” said Ms. Persaud.

“We had a variety of buyers that were interested in the property ranging from people looking for country living, or in need of having enough room for extended family members, or contractors looking for a property that they could store their equipment on-site, plus provide access to major roadways where you can be in downtown Toronto in under an hour.”

What they got

There are four updated bathrooms and an eat-in kitchen with heated flooring.

This two-storey farmhouse with an attached double garage was built in 1967, along with most ancillary structures, such as barns, paddocks, a greenhouse, and workshop.

There are four updated bathrooms and an eat-in kitchen with heated flooring. One of two entertaining areas has a wood stove and double doors to the pool and hot tub. There is an orchard and sugar bush on part of the property.

The agent’s take

There is an orchard and sugar bush on part of the property.

“With Uxbridge being the Trail Capital of Canada, this property was located within minutes of several trails,” Ms. Persaud said.

“It was a nice package to offer buyers providing a bucolic lifestyle, while still providing quick access to Toronto/GTA for those times when you need to get to the city.”