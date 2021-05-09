Hot market helps architect’s home sell quickly, over asking

Open this photo in gallery The Weir Team

249 Woodfield Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,499,900 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $1,760,000 (March, 2021)

Taxes: $6,423 (2020)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agent: Réjean Marchildon, The Weir Team

The action

This house near Greenwood Park in Toronto’s east end was designed and owned by an architect. With two nearby properties having received multiple offers on the same weeknight in March, agent Réjean Marchildon was sure there would be a lot of interest. This proved correct, with three bids and a sale price $260,100 over asking.

“The market was really hot,” said Mr. Marchildon. “Based on past sales in the area, we were confident we’d get multiple offers.”

What they got

Five years ago, the existing 1½-storey structure on the lot was modified to create a 1,700 square foot living space with four bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs.

The main floor was rearranged with a semi-enclosed office and a combined kitchen and dining area with an island and rear exit to a mutual driveway and garage.

Open entertaining areas fill out the main and lower levels.

The agent’s take

“It was designed by an architect, so everything was planned and properly done,” said Mr. Marchildon.

“It also had insert lights inside the walls going up and down the stairs, which was neat, so it had a lot of little features like that. And two-car parking didn’t hurt.”

