The Globe and Mail
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Hot market helps architect’s home sell quickly, over asking

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

The Weir Team

249 Woodfield Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,499,900 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $1,760,000 (March, 2021)

Taxes: $6,423 (2020)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agent: Réjean Marchildon, The Weir Team

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The 1½-storey house has 1,700 square foot living space.

The Weir Team

This house near Greenwood Park in Toronto’s east end was designed and owned by an architect. With two nearby properties having received multiple offers on the same weeknight in March, agent Réjean Marchildon was sure there would be a lot of interest. This proved correct, with three bids and a sale price $260,100 over asking.

“The market was really hot,” said Mr. Marchildon. “Based on past sales in the area, we were confident we’d get multiple offers.”

What they got

Five years ago, the existing 1½-storey structure on the lot was modified to create a 1,700 square foot living space with four bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs.

Open this photo in gallery

The Weir Team

Open this photo in gallery

Combined kitchen and dining area with an island.

The Weir Team

The main floor was rearranged with a semi-enclosed office and a combined kitchen and dining area with an island and rear exit to a mutual driveway and garage.

Open entertaining areas fill out the main and lower levels.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

Open entertaining areas on the main and lower levels.

The Weir Team

“It was designed by an architect, so everything was planned and properly done,” said Mr. Marchildon.

“It also had insert lights inside the walls going up and down the stairs, which was neat, so it had a lot of little features like that. And two-car parking didn’t hurt.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

