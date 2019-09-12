 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate House near busy Bathurst Street sells $148,000 under asking

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

House near busy Bathurst Street sells $148,000 under asking

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

2 Claxton Blvd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,898,000

Selling price: $1,750,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $4,952 (2018)

Days on the market: 18

Listing agents: Dino Capocci and Lauretta Stewart, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The home has a semi-circular sunroom off the main hall.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

This two-storey house sits between a quiet, short street and a loud, long one, so it drew curious stares from a steady traffic of neighbours and passerby. During a three-week marketing stint in May, many of those locals trickled inside for a look, along with serious buyers and agents.

“It’s in a busy location, right on the corner of Bathurst Street and Claxton, so we had some challenges, but the sellers were very happy we ended up with a good price,” agent Dino Capocci said.

“And 18 days [on the market] is not a long time in our market now.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The living room sports a gas fireplace.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Built more than a century ago on a 38-foot-by-51-foot lot, this 2,475-square-feet house has a four-bedroom design with an 870-square-foot basement, plus a built-in garage and fenced-in patio.

Story continues below advertisement

The main hall connects to a nearly semi-circular sunroom and a living room with a gas fireplace, as well as a formal dining room with wainscotting and a recently renovated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

“It’s one of two houses side by side on Bathurst that are very Spanish looking, so it was unique,” Mr. Capocci said.

“It has some nice architectural features to it, like arched windows.”

This home also has easy access to the outdoors with a Juliet balcony off a bedroom and three street-level entrances.

“There’s no backyard, just a courtyard on the side, so there’s no maintenance outside, no grass to cut, so it’s a very urban home that way,” Mr. Capocci said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter