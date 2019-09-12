House near busy Bathurst Street sells $148,000 under asking

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

2 Claxton Blvd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,898,000

Selling price: $1,750,000

Taxes: $4,952 (2018)

Days on the market: 18

Listing agents: Dino Capocci and Lauretta Stewart, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

The home has a semi-circular sunroom off the main hall.

This two-storey house sits between a quiet, short street and a loud, long one, so it drew curious stares from a steady traffic of neighbours and passerby. During a three-week marketing stint in May, many of those locals trickled inside for a look, along with serious buyers and agents.

“It’s in a busy location, right on the corner of Bathurst Street and Claxton, so we had some challenges, but the sellers were very happy we ended up with a good price,” agent Dino Capocci said.

“And 18 days [on the market] is not a long time in our market now.”

What they got

The living room sports a gas fireplace.

Built more than a century ago on a 38-foot-by-51-foot lot, this 2,475-square-feet house has a four-bedroom design with an 870-square-foot basement, plus a built-in garage and fenced-in patio.

The main hall connects to a nearly semi-circular sunroom and a living room with a gas fireplace, as well as a formal dining room with wainscotting and a recently renovated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

The agent’s take

The eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances.

“It’s one of two houses side by side on Bathurst that are very Spanish looking, so it was unique,” Mr. Capocci said.

“It has some nice architectural features to it, like arched windows.”

This home also has easy access to the outdoors with a Juliet balcony off a bedroom and three street-level entrances.

“There’s no backyard, just a courtyard on the side, so there’s no maintenance outside, no grass to cut, so it’s a very urban home that way,” Mr. Capocci said.

