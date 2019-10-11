House on a wooded Toronto cul-de-sac sells quickly

Open this photo in gallery 44 Old Bridle Path, Toronto Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

44 Old Bridle Path, Toronto

Asking price: $2,599,000

Selling price: $2,550,000

Previous selling price: $1,485,000 (2008)

Taxes: $12,489 (2019)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agents: Cailey Heaps Estrin and Megan Till-Landry, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

The action

Nearly three dozen buyers toured this updated, 2½-storey house in late June, admiring the leafy 31-foot-by-120-foot lot that fans out at the rear and sits across from a ravine.

“During the summer market, homes can take a little bit longer to sell,” agent Megan Till-Laundry said. But that wasn’t the case here. “I think that the market recognized how rare of an opportunity it was. It could be many years before anything like this becomes available [again]. It was truly special.”

Open this photo in gallery Inside, this 92-year-old house has a traditional layout with formal living and a wood-burning fireplace. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

What they got

Situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this 2,690-square-foot house provides tree-filled views throughout and extra privacy in a landscaped backyard with a stone terrace and water fountain.

Inside, this 92-year-old house has a traditional layout with formal living with a wood-burning fireplace and a dining room. But a more recent rear addition created a modern eat-in kitchen with stone counters, heated floors, stainless steel appliances and built-in seating.

Upstairs, the largest of four bedrooms has a lavish bathroom and dressing room.

There are two recreation rooms, one above the garage and one in the 845-square-foot basement.

Open this photo in gallery 'Old Bridle Path is a hidden street in Moore Park,' the agent says. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

The agent’s take

“Old Bridle Path is a hidden street in Moore Park with only a few homes on it, surrounded by beautiful trees,” Ms. Till-Landry said.

“In the winter, you have skyline views. It’s incredibly unique and completely different from anything else in the neighbourhood.”

The house was also beautifully finished. “It was professionally designed and fit perfectly with the setting,” Ms. Till-Landry said.

“The lot was a unique shape, which added interest to the property and allowed for a classic centre hall plan and an exquisite garden.”

