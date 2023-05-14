Open this photo in gallery: Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

189 Hudson Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $3,195,000 (March, 2023)

Selling price: $3,800,000 (March, 2023)

Previous selling price: $770,000 (August, 1999)

Taxes: $13,668 (2022)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Carol Lome and Brayden Irwin, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The action

Open this photo in gallery: There are three entertaining areas with exits to either the multi-tiered deck or lower patio.Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

This two-storey house has a three-bedroom layout on a 43- by 243-foot lot backing onto Moore Park Ravine. Buyers were given a week to attend an open house or book a tour, then offers were welcomed on the last Monday in March. The sellers got five offers and jumped on one $605,000 over the asking price.

“We knew it was a very desirable location, but there also hadn’t been anything on the market for quite some time,” said agent Brayden Irwin.

“We ended up having over 70 showings, which really shows you how many people are looking in the market right now at product over $3-million.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: Hardwood flooring extends throughout the house, including in the dining room and updated kitchen behind the garage.Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

This detached house was built in the 1920s, and extensively renovated and expanded since 1999. It now has 2,067 square feet of living space, plus an additional 973 square feet in the basement.

There are three entertaining areas with exits to either the multi-tiered deck or lower patio.

The hardwood flooring extends throughout the house, including in the dining room and updated kitchen behind the garage.

Two remodeled bathrooms are on the top floor. A third bathroom with laundry machines is on the bottom level.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: This detached house was built in the 1920s, and extensively renovated and expanded since 1999.Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

“It backs onto a ravine, so it had spectacular views,,” Mr. Irwin said. “You looked down into the trees and a little creek at the end of the property line, so it was a really special location considering you’re only a 20-minute walk to Yonge and St. Clair.

“[The sellers] put on a family room addition, which was quite special, but small. But it was all glass, so it gave you amazing views out into the ravine and into the sky, especially at night.”