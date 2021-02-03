 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

House sells in two days on strength of prime location

Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Sutton Group-Associates Realty Inc.

39 Wychwood Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,419,000 (Nov. 2020)

Selling price: $1,620,000 (Nov. 2020)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $242,000 (June 1998)

Taxes: $5,805 (2020)

Days on the market: two

Listing agents: Josie Stern and Valerie Benchitrit, Sutton Group-Associates Realty Inc.

The action

Many of the homes sold late last year around the popular Wychwood Barns community space had been strategically priced below market value and succeeded in selling quickly and well over asking. This semi-detached house right across the street from the Barns sold in two days to a buyer offering a substantial bonus to the list price.

Open this photo in gallery

This roughly 90-year-old home has undergone several makeovers.

Sutton Group-Associates Realty Inc.

“It was priced aggressively to attract a higher offer,” said agent Valerie Benchitrit.

“In the neighbourhood … it seems to work, so we go with market psychology. If that changes,” said Ms. Benchitrit, then we’ll change our strategy.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

This roughly 90-year-old home on a 27- by 100-foot lot has undergone several makeovers, from updating the eat-in kitchen to transforming an attached garage into a family room with a bathroom and patio exit.

Open this photo in gallery

The eat-in kitchen has been updated several times.

Sutton Group-Associates Realty Inc.

A third bedroom was also added upstairs, creating a total of 1,717 square feet of living space. Below the original living and dining areas, the 587-square-foot basement could be finished for extra space.

At the rear of the property, a detached garage has been converted into a 400-square-foot coach house/studio.

The agent’s take

“It’s a beautiful location across from Wychwood Barns,” said Ms. Benchitrit.

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen exits to a patio.

Sutton Group-Associates Realty Inc.

“It has something really unique: a legal studio in the garage the owners had done years ago with … high ceilings, electricity, heat, and water, so it was fully functional, which in today’s climate is a big plus.”

Furthermore, the converted family room could double as another workspace. “It is now part of the house but can be self contained by putting up drywall or a door,” said co-listing agent Josie Stern.

Story continues below advertisement

“So, it is perfect for a psychologist, massage therapist, etcetera.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies