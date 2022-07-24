Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

733 Woburn Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,695,000 (May, 2022)

Selling price: $3.6-million (May, 2022)

Previous selling price: $1,350,000 (June, 2007)

Taxes: $12,947 (2021)

Days on the market: One

Listing agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The main floor has 10-foot ceilings, oak and limestone flooring, and has a gas fireplace in one of two open entertaining areas.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This four-bedroom house was open for preview tours for one full week to fire up buyers before its true launch onto the market. Once opened to offers it took only eight hours to get the first bid – one a whopping $905,000 over the asking price. A second offer did come in but couldn’t shake the first bidder’s commanding lead.

“One [party] expressed interest – they had missed out on a home next door a couple months earlier – so it was helpful they were bona fide buyers who were ready to make a move,” agent Andre Kutyan said.

“Someone else came to the table, but couldn’t get a cheque in time, so it didn’t make any sense to risk what we had in hand.”

What they got

The primary bedroom has coffered ceilings, a walk-in closet and a nine-piece ensuite bathroom.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This two-storey house was built in 2007 with 3,400 square feet of living space and upscale finishings throughout.

The main floor has 10-foot ceilings, oak and limestone flooring, and has a gas fireplace in one of two open entertaining areas. The office, living and dining rooms are smaller, formal spaces.

The eat-in kitchen was newly revamped with marble and quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Double doors lead out to a south-facing deck, patio and yard on the 40- by 120-foot lot.

The primary bedroom has coffered ceilings, a walk-in closet and a nine-piece ensuite bathroom.

The addition, there are four more bathrooms in the house and a laundry room upstairs. The attached double garage can be accessed through the basement.

The agent’s take

The eat-in kitchen was newly revamped with marble and quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“The location is very nice, directly across from Woburn Park,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“It was renovated and well cared for in the last 15 years, so it was a good space and good value considering a lot of these newer houses, at the time, were going for $1-million more.”

