Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Identical offers for Distillery District condo, but one adds photo of deposit cheque

Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

390 Cherry St., No. 2407, Toronto

Asking price: $849,900 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $971,000 (March, 2021)

Previous selling price: $640,000 (January, 2017); $446,586 (August, 2014)

Taxes: $3,334 (2020)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The bedrooms and central living and dining areas are set around a linear kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

Agent Jenelle Cameron expected the best time to list this two-bedroom corner suite was right after lockdown orders were lifted earlier this year. What she could not predict was that two out of the four bidders would twice submit nearly identical offers.

“Two offers came in exactly the same to the letter – the deposit, the amount and the closing date – so I sent them both back and they both came back again the exact same,” Ms. Cameron said.

“We ended up picking the one from the person that sent in a photo of the deposit cheque, so that was the deciding factor. This has never happened to me.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The unit has unobstructed views through its window walls and wrap-around balcony of Toronto Harbour.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The 36-storey Gooderham building sits at the east end of the historic Distillery District. This unit is on the 24th floor, at the southeast corner, with unobstructed views through its window walls and wrap-around balcony of Toronto Harbour. The bedrooms and central living and dining areas are set around a linear kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances. There are two full bathrooms separated by pocket doors.

A storage locker and parking spot are provided.

Monthly fees of $772 include the cost of water and heating and cover concierge and use of the building amenities, like the gym and outdoor pool.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

Monthly fees of $772 include the cost of water and heating and cover concierge and use of the building amenities.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

“The views are just to die for as soon as you walk into the main living space,” Ms. Cameron said.

“It has a huge wrap around balcony, which is another huge plus.”

