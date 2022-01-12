Skip to main content
done deal
Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail

Pope Real Estate Ltd.

39 Brant St., No. 922, Toronto

Asking price: $525,000 (Late October, 2021)

Selling price: $525,000 (October, 2021)

Previous asking price: $525,000 (Mid-October, 2021)

Taxes: $1,644 (2021)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Robin Pope, Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Located near King and Spadina, the building was built in 2017.Pope Real Estate Ltd.

One house hunter quickly latched onto this one-bedroom suite downtown when it hit the market last fall, but when the tenant fell ill, tours were quickly called off, barring the eager buyer from taking an in-person look.

As soon as the tenant recovered the next week (a test for COVID-19 came back negative), the unit was relisted at the same price of $525,000, and a deal was made without conditions.

“There were no in-person viewings unfortunately because the tenant was sick, and in spite of that, someone made a full price offer,” agent Robin Pope said.

“And that’s just because the market is so strong because there’s a lack of inventory.”

What they got

The bathroom and bedroom are set further back by the entrance.Pope Real Estate Ltd.

Built in 2017, this 404-square-foot unit has a contemporary, loft-like feel with hardwood floors and exposed concrete ceilings rising nine feet high, as well as a wall of south-facing windows along the principal room.

The bathroom and bedroom are set further back by the entrance.

The unit comes with laundry machines and stainless steel kitchen appliances, including a gas stove, plus a storage locker.

Monthly fees of $322 pay for water, concierge services and use of the common gym.

The agent’s take

“It’s a junior, one-bedroom apartment located near King and Spadina, which is a very sought-after neighbourhood,” Mr. Pope said.

“It’s small, but it had a separate sleeping area, so it’s more appealing than a bachelor apartment where you sit on the edge of your bed and stir your Kraft Dinner [on the stove].”

