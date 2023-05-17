Open this photo in gallery: Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

17 Bloomfield Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,698,000 (January, 2023)

Selling price: $1,650,000 (February, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $950,000 (November, 2015); $550,000 (November, 2007); $340,000 (June, 2005); $143,000 (October, 1994)

Taxes: $4,720 (2022)

Days on the market: Nine

Listing agents: Ken and Jaime Ramsay, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: This three-storey house has been modernized over a period of eight years, complete with a floating staircase between a new glass wall and an exposed brick wall.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Agent Ken Ramsay reasoned that, with property sales slow in the Greenwood Park area over the last week of January, this updated, semi-detached house would fare better if buyers could make an offer without a pressing deadline. A dozen buyers arranged a visit over a bit more than a week. One short-circuited plans for an open house event with a bid slightly under asking in early February.

“The market had just started to turn, so we thought about holding back on [reviewing] offers,” Mr. Ramsay said. “But because there were other properties in the area that hadn’t sold and had been sitting for a while, we decided to take offers at any time.

“We sold to one of the first families to view the house.”

The agent said a similar three-bedroom, semi-detached house in the area had recently sold for only $1.39-million after a month of exposure. He credits extensive renovations and a thorough staging at 17 Bloomfield for its higher sale price.

“We were able to sell faster for $260,000 more,” Mr. Ramsay said. “The thing that really helped to sell quickly was the staging to show off all the things [the seller] did and keep the rooms looking large.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The living and dining rooms are open concept, as is the upscale kitchen.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This three-storey house has been modernized over a period of eight years, complete with a floating staircase between a new glass wall and an exposed brick wall original to the home’s construction in 1914.

The living and dining rooms are open concept, as is the upscale kitchen. It also has an exit to a south-facing deck and rebuilt double garage on the 18- by 113-foot lot.

A highlight on the third floor is a bedroom with a skylight, office and terrace.

The basement contains a secondary bathroom, laundry facilities, recreation area and guest bedroom.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: A highlight on the third floor is a bedroom with a skylight, office and terrace.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“The owner had really impeccable taste and really spent a lot of time and effort doing immaculate renovations,” said co-listing agent, Jaime Ramsay.

“It was a nice home for a growing family, and it had a fantastic garage in the back.”