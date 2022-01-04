Engel & Völkers Montréal

816 Pratt Ave., Montreal

Asking price: $1,848,000

Selling price: $1,840,000

Previous selling price: $550,000 (2005)

Taxes: $9,066 (2021)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agent: Martin Rouleau, Engel & Völkers Montréal

The Action

The sales team on this semi-detached house made extra sure that everything was in its proper place before going to market. There was a pre-sell inspection, some adjustments were made here and there, and there was staging. “When we hit the market, we hit the market with the intention to sell,” agent Martin Rouleau says. “We did not underprice it. We got what we basically asked for.”

What They Got

A carefully preserved two-storey brick house dating back to 1925, located in Outremont, a highly desirable, leafy neighbourhood north of Montreal’s downtown. The home boasts all the features of a vintage Outremont house: cozy, warm interior with oak accents and hardwood floors. All of the electrical work has been redone and there have been upgrades over the years. A new structure at the back allowed for the addition of a sunroom, which gives onto a generously sized deck and a backyard. There is a fully finished basement.

The Agent’s Take

Outremont is a “very hot market” these days, says Mr. Rouleau. “There’s an all-time low inventory.” The buyers of the house on Pratt Avenue, a couple with a reconstituted family, intend to renovate the kitchen and perhaps also knock down a wall to open it up, he said.

