17 Anndale Dr., No. 2115, Toronto

Asking price: $828,000 (April, 2023)

Selling price: $1.02-million (May, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $830,000 (December, 2019); $418,929 (December, 2012)

Taxes: $3,520 (2022)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

Open this photo in gallery: The open-concept corner suite has an enclosed den and an open living and dining area.Handout

The action

Late in April, this two-bedroom plus den suite was the only model available in a 10-year-old building just a few blocks away from shops, supermarkets and Sheppard-Yonge station. More than two dozen buyers booked tours and 10 put in offers. One prospective buyer attached a touching letter, but the seller went with an offer that was $192,000 more than the list price and a closing date in June.

“We have a big shortage of supply – people are not jumping in to sell – so that’s why the market is definitely tight,” said agent Bill Thom. “Among all the offers, one buyer even wrote a beautiful letter saying the family loved it … but they were not the highest [bidder], so unfortunately money talks.”

Open this photo in gallery: The kitchen has ample storage and counter space, along with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.Handout

What they got

This corner suite has an enclosed den and an open living and dining area with one of two access points to a balcony.

Amenities include two bathrooms, a laundry closet and a kitchen with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.

Monthly fees are $709, and pay for water, concierge and amenities that include a pool and a party room with a kitchen.

Open this photo in gallery: The south-facing balcony has two access points from the unit.Handout

The agent’s take

“It’s a corner unit, it’s south-facing, and it has a balcony, which are all the things that people are looking for,” said Mr. Thom.

“The layout is good, it’s on a high floor, and it has parking and a locker.”

The high-rise also has several perks. “The building is walking distance to the subway,” said Mr. Thom.

“And it’s not a twin tower situation. It’s a single building condo, so you don’t share facilities.”