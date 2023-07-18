17 Anndale Dr., No. 2115, Toronto
Asking price: $828,000 (April, 2023)
Selling price: $1.02-million (May, 2023)
Previous selling prices: $830,000 (December, 2019); $418,929 (December, 2012)
Taxes: $3,520 (2022)
Days on the market: Six
Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.
The action
Late in April, this two-bedroom plus den suite was the only model available in a 10-year-old building just a few blocks away from shops, supermarkets and Sheppard-Yonge station. More than two dozen buyers booked tours and 10 put in offers. One prospective buyer attached a touching letter, but the seller went with an offer that was $192,000 more than the list price and a closing date in June.
“We have a big shortage of supply – people are not jumping in to sell – so that’s why the market is definitely tight,” said agent Bill Thom. “Among all the offers, one buyer even wrote a beautiful letter saying the family loved it … but they were not the highest [bidder], so unfortunately money talks.”
What they got
This corner suite has an enclosed den and an open living and dining area with one of two access points to a balcony.
Amenities include two bathrooms, a laundry closet and a kitchen with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Monthly fees are $709, and pay for water, concierge and amenities that include a pool and a party room with a kitchen.
The agent’s take
“It’s a corner unit, it’s south-facing, and it has a balcony, which are all the things that people are looking for,” said Mr. Thom.
“The layout is good, it’s on a high floor, and it has parking and a locker.”
The high-rise also has several perks. “The building is walking distance to the subway,” said Mr. Thom.
“And it’s not a twin tower situation. It’s a single building condo, so you don’t share facilities.”