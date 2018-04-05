East York home attracts 13 bids in absence of alternatives

41 Wolverleigh Blvd., Toronto

Asking price: $859,000

Selling price: $1,021,000

Previous selling price: $490,000 (2007)

Taxes: $3,907 (2017)

Days on the market: 5

Listing agent: Sandra Pate, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The Action: East York homeowners were slow to give up their properties late last year, so roughly 100 buyers moved quickly through on this turn-of-the-century residence when it was listed in November. Within days, 13 parties pledged to make it their own and one accomplished that feat with a $1.021-million bid.

“There was a house that had come up a week before [nearby], so I’m glad we weren’t directly competing with it because it’s was more renovated,” agent Sandra Pate said.

“We didn’t have any really good comparable sales higher than about $900,000 to $950,000, so we didn’t expect that kind of price [we got].”

Open this photo in gallery The home has hardwood floors throughout. Handout

What They Got: Close to Greenwood station, this three-bedroom and two-bathroom house retains a classic appearance with hardwood floors everywhere from the main living and dining areas to a lower level family room with a gas fireplace.

The eat-in kitchen has access to a south-facing deck and an office in the basement provides a secondary exit to the 20-by-122-foot lot.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s quite wide, so it’s a fairly spacious house for the area,” Ms. Pate said.

“And it has legal front yard parking. So many semis in East York have driveways that are too narrow and don’t have a proper parking spot.”

Buyers also appreciated the proximity of amenities on foot. “It’s literally a block and a half to the subway station and two blocks to the Danforth, which is pretty great,” Ms. Pate said.