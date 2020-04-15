In coronavirus pandemic’s early days, worries reduce traffic to Toronto heritage home

3 Wellesley Ave., Toronto
Asking price: $1,595,000
Selling price: $1,595,000
Taxes: $6,077 (2019)
Days on the market: 15
Listing agents: Paul Maranger and Christian Vermast, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
The action
On a quiet, dead-end street lined with heritage homes, this semi-detached house hosted several showings and open houses the first week of March. However, attendance tapered off as local health authorities began their clampdown in response to the coronavirus emergency.
“Without COVID-19, we would have had multiple offers on it,” said agent Paul Maranger.
“Buyers became very cautious and took a step back. One buyer lost so much money on the stock market; they couldn’t participate.”
What they got
This three-storey, brick structure on a 17- by 64-foot lot was built around 1885. Various owners over the years have modernized and expanded it into a 1,725-square-foot space.
The kitchen has been entirely revamped and walls have been removed between the front living room and rear sunroom addition, which is enclosed with glass walls, a glass ceiling and patio doors.
The entire top floor acts as a third bedroom with a walk-in closet, one of four bathrooms and access to a rooftop deck.
The 640-square-foot lower level is outfitted with an office and sauna.
The agent’s take
“It’s in a prime spot of Cabbagetown,” said co-listing agent Christian Vermast.
“The farmers’ market in Riverdale Park, along with the zoo, dog park and massive playing fields, are all within a few hundred metres.”
This property also fuses the best of old and new elements, from nearly ten-foot ceilings to large panes of glass.
“Victorian homes tend to be dark,” said Mr. Vermast. “But due to the massive glass greenhouse, sunlight – particularly in the morning – floods the ground level.”
Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.